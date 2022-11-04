Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Hyde Park neighborhood unique. The affluent neighborhood of Hyde Park, located on the east side of Cincinnati, is known for its spectacular Victorian and Tudor-style homes in park-like settings and for top-notch schools. One of Cincinnati's oldest, and hippest shopping meccas, Hyde Park Square has over 100 one-of-a-kind shops, cafes, and chic restaurants. The approximately three-square-mile neighborhood is named after the elegant Hyde Park of New York, and was listed as one of "America's Best Neighborhoods" in Forbes.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO