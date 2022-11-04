Read full article on original website
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
WLWT 5
Meal delivery nonprofit struggling after alleged catalytic converter theft
CINCINNATI — A vehicle that’s been on the road serving the community is parked for now. The van is owned by the BLOC Cafe Kitchen. The organization uses it to pick up and deliver meals to folks in need. Now, their work has slowed down a bit after the founders say the van’s catalytic converter was stolen.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati company looking to spoil a mom with complimentary makeover
CINCINNATI — It's no secret, that being a mom is hard work and for some, self care can be one of the hardest things to prioritize. That's why one local company is working to spoil one special mom/. Personal stylists Alli and Lotte from A Style Breeze are giving...
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
WLWT 5
Indoor Winter craft fair happening this weekend
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ready to start shopping for the holidays? A new indoor craft show is making its way to Cincinnati!. Head on over to the Winter Craft Fair located at EnterTRAINment Junction on Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. This indoor craft show will feature...
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Melrose Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Melrose Avenue in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 pizzas to try
No matter who you are, there's probably a type of pizza out there that you'd enjoy, and Cincy Pizza Week is here to give you pizza for just $9.
House scorched after fire in Dayton overnight
DAYTON — Fire crews were called to a reported working fire in Dayton early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel responded to the 4200 block of Pleasant View Avenue just after midnight on the report of a house fire. >>UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after fire destroys Springfield home. Further reports...
WLWT 5
Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
WLWT 5
Dayton Kentucky smoke-free ordinance officially goes into effect
DAYTON, Ky. — Dayton, Kentucky officially became a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed a measure back in September prohibiting smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. According to city council, violators of the ordinance can be fined up to $50. Businesses that violate...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Hyde Park
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Hyde Park neighborhood unique. The affluent neighborhood of Hyde Park, located on the east side of Cincinnati, is known for its spectacular Victorian and Tudor-style homes in park-like settings and for top-notch schools. One of Cincinnati's oldest, and hippest shopping meccas, Hyde Park Square has over 100 one-of-a-kind shops, cafes, and chic restaurants. The approximately three-square-mile neighborhood is named after the elegant Hyde Park of New York, and was listed as one of "America's Best Neighborhoods" in Forbes.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
linknky.com
Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home
On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
WLWT 5
Professional yard clean up: average costs and what to look for before booking
CINCINNATI — Sometimes fall can feel overwhelming when you look around and see all those leaves. The thought of raking and bagging all of that yard waste yourself may have some of you looking for help. So we wanted to know what the cost of a professional cleanup typically...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
