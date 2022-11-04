ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WDTN

300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
WLWT 5

Indoor Winter craft fair happening this weekend

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ready to start shopping for the holidays? A new indoor craft show is making its way to Cincinnati!. Head on over to the Winter Craft Fair located at EnterTRAINment Junction on Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. This indoor craft show will feature...
cincinnatirefined.com

Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati

The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WHIO Dayton

House scorched after fire in Dayton overnight

DAYTON — Fire crews were called to a reported working fire in Dayton early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel responded to the 4200 block of Pleasant View Avenue just after midnight on the report of a house fire. >>UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after fire destroys Springfield home. Further reports...
WLWT 5

Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
WLWT 5

Dayton Kentucky smoke-free ordinance officially goes into effect

DAYTON, Ky. — Dayton, Kentucky officially became a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed a measure back in September prohibiting smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. According to city council, violators of the ordinance can be fined up to $50. Businesses that violate...
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Hyde Park

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Hyde Park neighborhood unique. The affluent neighborhood of Hyde Park, located on the east side of Cincinnati, is known for its spectacular Victorian and Tudor-style homes in park-like settings and for top-notch schools. One of Cincinnati's oldest, and hippest shopping meccas, Hyde Park Square has over 100 one-of-a-kind shops, cafes, and chic restaurants. The approximately three-square-mile neighborhood is named after the elegant Hyde Park of New York, and was listed as one of "America's Best Neighborhoods" in Forbes.
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
linknky.com

Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home

On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
