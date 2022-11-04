ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama man accused of killing wife with claw hammer

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9qge_0iy87w2I00

An Alabama man is accused of using a claw hammer to kill his wife after a domestic dispute earlier this weekend, according to court documents.

Ronnie Scott Cupps, 39, of Huntsville, was charged with homicide in the death of his wife, Teresa E. Cupps, 52, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Teresa Cupps’ body was found at about 4 p.m. CDT on Sunday, WAFF-TV reported.

Court documents state that the incident occurred “on or about” Oct. 27, WHNT-TV reported.

Investigators believe Ronnie Cupps struck his wife in the head and face with a claw hammer, according to AL.com.

Police said Teresa Cupps died as a result of blunt force trauma, the news outlet reported.

Ronnie Cupps was arrested Monday by Madison Police Department officers, who were assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, WAFF reported.

Cupps is currently being held at the Madison County Jail, with bail set at $75,000, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody

Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
GADSDEN, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed

By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
ARAB, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate convicted of Lawrence County murder dies in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility after being convicted of murder in a Lawrence County murder has died. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey. Bailey was a patient in the Donaldson infirmary on Oct. 28 when he became unresponsive and was pronounced dead, ADOC said.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple in Limestone County lost their home and a pet in a fire on Cagle Rd. near Athens Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue Chief, Lance Pitts, a woman in the home woke up and realized there was a fire. After realizing it, she and her husband made it out of the residence uninjured.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 2

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 2nd Ave. S.W; purse with contents. November 1. burglary-3rd degree, criminal mischief; Katherine St. N.W; damage to window; $100. Arrests . November 1. Hale,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene

A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
TOWN CREEK, AL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy