Kat Vie
3d ago
There is not a teacher shortage. Tn treats it’s teachers so bad. The are forced to read books word for word and not talk about what they just read. They have people coming by to see if they are sticking with reading from the book. When I was in school it was the teachers that made the books come to life are I learned from.
