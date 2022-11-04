ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
wtmj.com

Correction: Maryland-Five Dead story

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — In a story published November 5, 2022, about a shooting that left five people dead, The Associated Press, relying on information from the sheriff’s office, erroneously reported the spelling of a victim’s first name. The victim’s name is Jovon Watson. Copyright...
LA PLATA, MD
dcnewsnow.com

5 found dead in La Plata home

Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
LA PLATA, MD
popville.com

“No words.”

Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson

The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders. MPD already arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the crime. Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington …. The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

D.C. voters cast ballots on last day of early voting

Voters in D.C. were excited to cast their ballots on Sunday for what will likely be a historic election. D.C. voters cast ballots on last day of early voting. Voters in D.C. were excited to cast their ballots on Sunday for what will likely be a historic election. Top Stories...
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide

The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/. La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide. The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/
LA PLATA, MD
DC News Now

2 teenagers shot, injured in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.

Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022. Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C. Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police

WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
WASHINGTON, DC
multihousingnews.com

RHP Properties Buys MHC Asset in Suburban DC

The buyer plans to expand the mobile home community to a total of 400 homesites. RHP Properties has purchased Cedarville Park, a manufactured home community in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Brandywine, Md. RHP Properties’ new asset will go through an improvement plan that includes amenities, roads and utilities upgrades. The company also plans an expansion, which will eventually bring the community to a total of 400 homesites.
BRANDYWINE, MD
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy