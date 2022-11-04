Read full article on original website
Correction: Maryland-Five Dead story
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — In a story published November 5, 2022, about a shooting that left five people dead, The Associated Press, relying on information from the sheriff’s office, erroneously reported the spelling of a victim’s first name. The victim’s name is Jovon Watson. Copyright...
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
5 found dead in La Plata home
Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home.
“No words.”
Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson
The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders. MPD already arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the crime.
D.C. voters cast ballots on last day of early voting
Voters in D.C. were excited to cast their ballots on Sunday for what will likely be a historic election.
La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide
The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide.
Teacher Accused of Being Behind False Stabbings Claim at School and Taking Students to Café
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School had someone call in a report that a number of people had been stabbed at the school. Deputies said at the same time, the teacher had taken 27 students to a café after walking them through woods.
2 teenagers shot, injured in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.
Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022. Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C. Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
RHP Properties Buys MHC Asset in Suburban DC
The buyer plans to expand the mobile home community to a total of 400 homesites. RHP Properties has purchased Cedarville Park, a manufactured home community in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Brandywine, Md. RHP Properties’ new asset will go through an improvement plan that includes amenities, roads and utilities upgrades. The company also plans an expansion, which will eventually bring the community to a total of 400 homesites.
Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men from Hagerstown in connection to a home invasion that took place in September. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Denzell Jamare King, 31, on Nov. 1. They arrested Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, on Nov. 3. Investigators said King and […]
Prince George’s County residents and leaders discuss solutions to rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents are fed up with increasing rent prices. During a meeting on Saturday, tenants in Laurel and city council members sat down to discuss solutions. Kia Jefferson has lived in her Laurel apartment for more than 20 years. “I would love to be a homeowner. I […]
Concerns over young children doing drugs at school
Across the D.C. region, there's concern about how and why young children are doing drugs at school. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington after speaking with a parent who is experiencing this first-hand.
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022. Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince …. Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting...
Court records tie Charles County school board candidate to multiple arrests
Voters in Charles County are coming to know her as Julie Brown, the 57-year-old grandmother of two who says she’s running for the Board of Education in District 2 as “an advocate for parental rights.”. But to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who lives at the...
Judge lets suit against Baltimore City Schools proceed with 'everyone in America watching'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge denied a motion filed by Baltimore City and Baltimore City Public Schools to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Baltimore City couple against the school system alleging misuse of tax dollars, allowing the case to move into the discovery phase. Jovani Patterson, and his...
Police Activity Involving Employee Making Threats Of Self Harm At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 4, a school employee at General Smallwood Middle School was inside the school when they made a comment to another employee about bringing a gun to school to harm themself. A school administrator and the school resource officer were notified and spoke with...
