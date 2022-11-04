Compiled Data from RADIANCE Global Program Show Consistent Treatment Effect and Safety Across Broad Patient Population. ReCor Medical, Inc. (“ReCor”) and its parent company, Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. today announced consistent and significant blood pressure (“BP”) lowering results across a range of patients with uncontrolled hypertension, including across differences in age, sex, baseline blood pressure, medication level and ethnicity. The results come from analysis of the pooled data from ReCor’s RADIANCE Global Clinical Trial Program: three prospectively powered, randomized and sham-controlled clinical trials which evaluated the endovascular Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation (“uRDN”) System in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The results were presented at the 2022 American Heart Association (“AHA”) annual meeting by Dr. Ajay Kirtane, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and an interventional cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

1 DAY AGO