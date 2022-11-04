Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Antiviral Drugs Market Report to 2030 - Rising Public Awareness Regarding Usage of Antiviral Therapeutics is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Antiviral Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Application, By Mechanism of Action, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global antiviral drugs market size is expected to reach USD 50.02 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of...
Woonsocket Call
Diabetes medicine decreased cardiovascular risk in adults with chronic kidney disease
A new analysis found SGLT-2 inhibitors, a diabetes medication, decreased the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure, in high-risk patients regardless of whether they have Type 2 diabetes. Pooled results from 13 major trials of empagliflozin and similar medicines showed that study participants who received the SGLT-2...
Woonsocket Call
ReCor Medical Announces Consistent Reduction of Blood Pressure in Pooled Analysis of Three Clinical Trials at AHA 2022
Compiled Data from RADIANCE Global Program Show Consistent Treatment Effect and Safety Across Broad Patient Population. ReCor Medical, Inc. (“ReCor”) and its parent company, Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. today announced consistent and significant blood pressure (“BP”) lowering results across a range of patients with uncontrolled hypertension, including across differences in age, sex, baseline blood pressure, medication level and ethnicity. The results come from analysis of the pooled data from ReCor’s RADIANCE Global Clinical Trial Program: three prospectively powered, randomized and sham-controlled clinical trials which evaluated the endovascular Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation (“uRDN”) System in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The results were presented at the 2022 American Heart Association (“AHA”) annual meeting by Dr. Ajay Kirtane, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and an interventional cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Woonsocket Call
Propanediol Consumption for Personal Care Is Anticipated To Expand Around 1.4X By 2032: Fact.MR
According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.
Woonsocket Call
10 Studies on Orelabrutinib Selected at the Upcoming 64th Annual Meeting of ASH
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that 10 studies on the BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib developed by InnoCare were selected at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on December 10-13, 2022, which will be held online and offline in New Orleans, United States.
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
A federal judge on Monday sentenced a retired U.S. Army helicopter pilot to nearly two years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to spying for China.
Woonsocket Call
Based on the Indian Electronic Mall Market, MALLNA is Creating More Opportunities for Employment and Investment
MALLNA provides more employment opportunities for the local market by uniting Indian local government, international agencies and local power derivative service industry resources. Colorado, United States - November 8, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The global e-commerce market is growing rapidly and has a promising future. The e -commerce service agency MALLNA...
