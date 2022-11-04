Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding the Temporary Restraint of its Special Dividend Payment as a Result of Washington State Court’s Temporary Restraining Order

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) has postponed the special meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to November 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) to consider the special resolution to approve the proposed statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited (“Rio Tinto”) will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the “Minority Shares”) for C$43.00 per share in cash (the “Arrangement”). The Special Meeting was originally scheduled for November 1, 2022 and was subsequently postponed to November 8, 2022.

