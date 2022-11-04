Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding the Temporary Restraint of its Special Dividend Payment as a Result of Washington State Court’s Temporary Restraining Order

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Figures as of September 30, 2022 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:. September 30,. September 30,. 2022. 2021. Net assets per common...
Woonsocket Call
Turquoise Hill Postpones Special Meeting of Shareholders to November 15, 2022
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) has postponed the special meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to November 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) to consider the special resolution to approve the proposed statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited (“Rio Tinto”) will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the “Minority Shares”) for C$43.00 per share in cash (the “Arrangement”). The Special Meeting was originally scheduled for November 1, 2022 and was subsequently postponed to November 8, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
LSB Industries Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 14,350,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder with the Company Repurchasing 3,500,000 of the Shares
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) of an aggregate of 14,350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $13.50 per share, pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,627,500 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Woonsocket Call
Hua Nan Investment Trust Selects ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for New Index Fund
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Hua Nan has selected the ICE FactSet® Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for its newly launched Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Index Fund. The ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index is a modified...
Woonsocket Call
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2022 Business Update
Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. ET, to give an update on business progress during the third quarter of 2022.
Woonsocket Call
10 Studies on Orelabrutinib Selected at the Upcoming 64th Annual Meeting of ASH
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that 10 studies on the BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib developed by InnoCare were selected at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on December 10-13, 2022, which will be held online and offline in New Orleans, United States.
Comments / 0