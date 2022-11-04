ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Dry and warmer weather on the way

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zv7u_0iy87XAF00

Cold temperatures will continue to dominate the forecast through the next 24 hours, especially across the San Joaquin Valley and Kern Desert.

In the last 48 hours Bakersfield picked up .27″ on the rain gauge, and Tehachapi .64″, plus at least an inch of snow.

Freezing temps across the Mojave desert will be possible Friday morning, with a Freeze Warning in place until tomorrow morning.

A warming trend will begin to take shape this weekend, with temps back up into the mid-60s by Saturday afternoon due to a ridge of high pressure.

A significant low-pressure system will approach Kern County early next, bringing a considerable amount of rain and snow from Monday through Wednesday.





