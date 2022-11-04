SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Enviva Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Read full article on original website
Quanergy Confirms Delisting Notice from NYSE
Quanergy Systems, Inc. (“Quanergy” or the “Company”), a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock (NYSE:QNGY) and the Company’s warrants to purchase common stock (NYSE:QNGY WS). Trading in these securities was suspended after the market close on the NYSE on November 8, 2022.
IAA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of IAA, Inc. - IAA
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of IAA will receive only $10.00 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie for each share of IAA that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Modivcare to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Modivcare Inc., (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the Company, will be attending the following investor conferences over the next couple of weeks:
Athersys, Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.5 Million Public Offering
Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) (“Athersys” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced "best efforts" public offering of 5,004,545 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase 10,009,090 shares of common stock at a combined price of $1.10 per share and accompanying warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, will be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
Computer Services, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With Catalyst Merger Sub, Inc.
On Nov. 9, 2022, Computer Services, Inc., a Kentucky corporation (“CSI”) (OTCQX: CSVI), held a special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider and vote on a proposal to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of Aug. 20, 2022, by and among Catalyst Top Parent, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Parent”), Catalyst Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), and CSI, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into CSI, with CSI surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”). At the Special Meeting, CSI shareholders approved the Merger Agreement.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the pooled members of Selective Insurance Group (Selective). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of the ultimate parent, Selective Insurance Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGI]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Branchville, NJ. (Please see below for a detailed listing of companies and ratings.)
Zoetis Announces Pricing of $1.35 Billion of Senior Notes
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that it has agreed to sell $1.35 billion of senior notes, consisting of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.400% senior notes due 2025 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.600% senior notes due 2032, in an underwritten public offering. Zoetis intends to use...
Global Business Income Insurance Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Allianz, Allstate Insurance, AmTrust Financial and ASSURANT Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Business Income Insurance Market By Type, By Coverage, By Loss Type, By Distribution Channel, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the report the business income insurance market was valued at $14.93 billion in 2021, and is...
Excelerate Energy Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Excelerate Energy, Inc. (the “Company” or “Excelerate”) (NYSE: EE) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend, with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $0.025 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on December 14, 2022 to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 22, 2022.
Xpeng’s EV Deliveries Drop to Half of Nio, Shares Slide
According to statements released by a trio of Chinese electric vehicle startups, the October deliveries made by Xpeng dropped to about one-half of those made by its local rivals Nio Inc. and Li Auto. This poor sales performance caused the shares of Xpeng to drop versus those of its rivals.
Fluor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) – announced today that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences before the end of the year. Baird Global Industrial Conference – Joe Brennan, chief financial officer and Jason Landkamer, head of investor relations, will meet with investors during the conference on November 10, 2022.
KBRA Publishes Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook for Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2022-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes
KBRA publishes the long-term credit rating of AA assigned to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2022-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes due January 11, 2035. The Outlook for the rating is Stable. On October 14, 2022, KBRA initially assigned an unpublished AA long-term credit rating with a Stable Outlook.
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Expansion Led by Thoma Bravo
Goldman Sachs, PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures and other leading financial institutions and their venture capital divisions participated in the financing, supporting TRM’s mission to create a safer blockchain ecosystem. TRM Labs, a leading blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B...
Experian’s Sentinel™ Commercial Entity Fraud Suite helps lenders and insurers prevent fraud for businesses of all sizes
The solutions can help businesses detect different types of entity fraud, including first-party, third-party and synthetic identity fraud. Experian®, the world’s leading global information services company, today announced Sentinel™, a suite of commercial entity fraud detection solutions, to help lenders and insurers prevent fraud and protect small to large businesses. The suite has three solutions — Multipoint Verification, Identity Velocity™ and Commercial First Party Fraud Score.
Velo3D CFO William McCombe to Present at the Bank of America Securities A.I. and Disruptive Technology Conference
Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, announced today that William McCombe, CFO, will speak at the Bank of America Securities A.I. and Disruptive Technology Conference on November 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The live webcast...
Zelis® Acquires Payspan®, Strengthens New Zelis Advanced Payment PlatformSM and Expands Market Presence
Zelis accelerates its purpose to modernize the business of healthcare through connected platform and expansion of offerings for healthcare insurers, providers, and their members. Zelis®, a company modernizing the business of healthcare, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Payspan®, a leader in healthcare electronic payment and reimbursement automation...
ESGBreaks – Reklaim Ltd. (TSX.V: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) Addressing Growing Demand for Fully Compliant Data Solutions
Reklaim (TSX.V: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, is focused on solutions that benefit both the consumer and advertisers by offering transparency, choice and value. “The days when companies collected consumer data and sold it to advertisers without their consent are rapidly ending as privacy regulations expand worldwide. In addition, tech companies are taking action to reduce data mining by mobile applications. At the same time, advertisers still need data to fuel marketing strategies, leading to a growing demand for fully compliant consumer data solutions. Reklaim addresses that demand with a privacy-compliant identity ecosystem that gives consumers options to earn from their data while providing new datasets to brands and advertisers,” reads a recent article. “The company’s ecosystem allows consumers to see how much their data is sold annually and how many companies are buying and selling their information. Users are also given options to earn points as additional compensation for answering polls – activities that produce additional verified datasets advertisers can access for a fee. Reklaim’s solutions additionally increase data quality.”
Emerson to Automate Origin Materials’ New Carbon-Negative Materials Plant
Plantweb™ digital ecosystem will help Origin convert renewable wood residues into chemicals for diverse applications. Software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced a memorandum of understanding with Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, to provide advanced digital automation technologies and consulting services for Origin’s first world-scale manufacturing facility, Origin 2. Emerson has already supplied automation for Origin’s first commercial facility, currently under construction in Sarnia, Ontario.
