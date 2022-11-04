K-POP DIVA Ailee Holds Multiverse XR concert : COLORS to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with her Fans

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
People in Liangshan, Sichuan Celebrated the 70th Anniversary of Liangshan Prefecture by Singing and Dancing
On November 5th, the celebration meeting of the 70th anniversary of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province and the theme performance were held in Xichang City. At the celebration site, guests from all over the country, people of all ethnic groups from 17 counties (cities) in Liangshan, representatives from all walks of life and representatives of helping cadres gathered together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, singing about the beauty of Liangshan and praising the great times.
This Woman Is Encouraging People To Stop Comparing Themselves To Others Online Through Her Viral Posed Versus Unposed Photo Series
After scrolling through her series, Bree says, "I hope [people will] let go of the unrealistic and unhealthy expectations that most of us have for ourselves that have been influenced by beauty standards in magazines, TV, social media, etc."
Ryan Reynolds Recalls ‘Truly Horrible’ Appearance on Korea’s ‘Masked Singer’: ‘I Was in Actual Hell’
Ryan Reynolds is returning to a “traumatic” experience showing off his singing chops. While Reynolds and co-star Will Ferrell underwent a seven-week-long “theater camp” experience to lead film “Spirited,” a modern musical twist on “A Christmas Carol,” Reynolds recalled a not-as-successful turn singing in a Korean reality competition series. “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, ‘What’s the weirdest show we can go on?'” Reynolds said on “Today” of a 2018 stint on “King of Masked Singer,” the Korean version of “The Masked Singer.” “This was before ‘The Masked Singer’...
Woonsocket Call
Altero is a new atmospheric puzzle platformer game where players take on the role of a voodoo doll
Altero is visually amazing, with unique twists to solve puzzles. Altero is an atmospheric puzzle platformer game that will tease your brain! Control Adi the voodoo doll and accept to sacrifice yourself in order to team up with your past. Dive deep into the darkness of the Sorrow forest and rescue the lost souls to find your peace.
Comments / 0