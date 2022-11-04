ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

K-POP DIVA Ailee Holds Multiverse XR concert : COLORS to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with her Fans

By Press Release Distribution Service
Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

People in Liangshan, Sichuan Celebrated the 70th Anniversary of Liangshan Prefecture by Singing and Dancing

On November 5th, the celebration meeting of the 70th anniversary of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province and the theme performance were held in Xichang City. At the celebration site, guests from all over the country, people of all ethnic groups from 17 counties (cities) in Liangshan, representatives from all walks of life and representatives of helping cadres gathered together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, singing about the beauty of Liangshan and praising the great times.
IndieWire

Ryan Reynolds Recalls ‘Truly Horrible’ Appearance on Korea’s ‘Masked Singer’: ‘I Was in Actual Hell’

Ryan Reynolds is returning to a “traumatic” experience showing off his singing chops. While Reynolds and co-star Will Ferrell underwent a seven-week-long “theater camp” experience to lead film “Spirited,” a modern musical twist on “A Christmas Carol,” Reynolds recalled a not-as-successful turn singing in a Korean reality competition series. “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, ‘What’s the weirdest show we can go on?'” Reynolds said on “Today” of a 2018 stint on “King of Masked Singer,” the Korean version of “The Masked Singer.” “This was before ‘The Masked Singer’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy