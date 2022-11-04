K-POP DIVA Ailee Holds Multiverse XR concert : COLORS to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with her Fans

On November 5th, the celebration meeting of the 70th anniversary of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province and the theme performance were held in Xichang City. At the celebration site, guests from all over the country, people of all ethnic groups from 17 counties (cities) in Liangshan, representatives from all walks of life and representatives of helping cadres gathered together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, singing about the beauty of Liangshan and praising the great times.

