Read full article on original website
Related
Boogie shoes required at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A stage, a spotlight, some costumes and hours upon hours of practice. These were all that the 20 dancers on stage at the Capitol Theatre Saturday night needed to give the Augusta Levy Learning Center a huge boost. Each of the 10 pairs at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars chose […]
Spaghetti dinner funds to help baby with medical condition’s family
A spaghetti benefit dinner took place on Nov. 6 at the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department to help raise funds for a good cause.
WTRF
Fifth Annual Heroes Ball set for November 12
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This year’s Heroes Ball will take place at River City Ale Works in Wheeling. The semi-formal dinner-dance is to honor the military and first responders but the public is welcome. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. on...
Harrison News-Herald
Fortuitous veterinarian continues to grow practice in Harrison County
HOPEDALE—Dr. Scott Pendleton has been practicing veterinary medicine for over 30 years. He’s had his new building in Hopedale for three years. At his old building in Cadiz, he had six employees but currently employs over 20, with two other veterinarians on site: Dr. Samantha Borsos and Dr. Aimee Clay.
Harrison News-Herald
Harrison County needs more foster homes
CADIZ—The Harrison County Department of Job and Family Services (HCDJFS) has only two licensed foster homes in Harrison County. Despite the office being fully staffed, there is always a need for foster homes. The process of becoming a foster home seems intimidating when first seeing the list of paperwork, inspections, and classes. Still, Social Services Supervisor Kathryn Caldwell says it’s not overwhelming once you get started. “It’s a long list of stuff,” she said. “I break it into three phases. Phase one is going to be the application and packet [of paperwork]. Phase two, I’ll give them a little bit more and go see the house. Phase three is a little more paperwork and probably go see the house again.”
West Virginia artist who won ‘America’s Got Talent’ sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue. Murphy also will perform at […]
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Buddy from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Buddy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Buddy is a Boxer & Pit Bull Terrier mix who joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. He is 5 years old and currently weighs 68lbs. Buddy is a super playful, energetic guy. He loves playing...
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
Police ask for help identifying 2 men after thefts at West Virginia mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify two different men in its investigations into two separate incidents that happened at Meadowbrook Mall recently.
WTRF
Ohio First Lady says vote “yes” on Belmont County Library levy
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — When Mrs. DeWine was in St. Clairsville earlier this week, 7 News asked how she feels about the Belmont County Library levy on the ballot in this election. The First Lady urges voting yes. “Well, you know I’m passionate about kids and about reading...
A hometown success story returns to his stomping grounds of Wintersville, Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jeffrey Hatcher is an acclaimed writer and actor, with several of his plays making their way to Broadway. Now, he’s returned to Wintersville to share his experiences through the Herald-Star Speaker Series, where WTRF is a proud sponsor of the event. This is the 10th annual speaker series, and Ross […]
WTRF
Keeping kids safe at school has become a science
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio & Marshall County, W. Va. (WTRF) In the Ohio Valley, school officials have learned by experience that anything can—and does—happen, and being prepared is vital. There was a bomb threat last year at Bridgeport Schools. Students were told over the P.A. system to evacuate. Teachers...
1 person injured in shooting outside of Beaver County Walmart
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital and another man is in custody after a shooting outside of a Walmart in Beaver County, investigators say. Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to 3940 Broadhead Road in Center Township at around 6:32 p.m.
WDTV
Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
WTAP
Marietta Police and Fire Departments set to receive almost $128,000
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The Marietta Police and Fire Departments are set to receive funding for employees to go to sessions with a crisis counselors. The news of the $127,750 was announced Friday morning in a press release from Ohio’s State Representative Don Jones. The funding is from the...
Train derails along Ohio River in Jefferson County
Rob Herrington, Jefferson County Deputy Director of EMA and 911 Director said that authorities received a call around 7 a.m.
WTRF
Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
Firefighter falls through floor in Brooke County fire
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty Fire Chief Bob Fowler tells 7News there was a house fire on Friday afternoon on Toat Road in Windsor Heights. Fowler says the house was gutted. A Beech Bottom firefighter fell through the floor of the house. EMS checked them out, but they had no serious injuries, Fowler […]
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Police swear in new Officer
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department swore in a new officer on Thursday. Family and fellow officers looked on as Mayor Tom Orr swore in Patrolman Thomas J. Scott at Cambridge City Hall. The new officer is a lateral transfer from the Martins Ferry Police Department. Scott is 22-years-old and will begin his duties on Monday.
Local police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
Comments / 0