Wheeling, WV

WTRF- 7News

Boogie shoes required at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A stage, a spotlight, some costumes and hours upon hours of practice. These were all that the 20 dancers on stage at the Capitol Theatre Saturday night needed to give the Augusta Levy Learning Center a huge boost. Each of the 10 pairs at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars chose […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Fifth Annual Heroes Ball set for November 12

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This year’s Heroes Ball will take place at River City Ale Works in Wheeling. The semi-formal dinner-dance is to honor the military and first responders but the public is welcome. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. on...
WHEELING, WV
Harrison News-Herald

Fortuitous veterinarian continues to grow practice in Harrison County

HOPEDALE—Dr. Scott Pendleton has been practicing veterinary medicine for over 30 years. He’s had his new building in Hopedale for three years. At his old building in Cadiz, he had six employees but currently employs over 20, with two other veterinarians on site: Dr. Samantha Borsos and Dr. Aimee Clay.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Harrison County needs more foster homes

CADIZ—The Harrison County Department of Job and Family Services (HCDJFS) has only two licensed foster homes in Harrison County. Despite the office being fully staffed, there is always a need for foster homes. The process of becoming a foster home seems intimidating when first seeing the list of paperwork, inspections, and classes. Still, Social Services Supervisor Kathryn Caldwell says it’s not overwhelming once you get started. “It’s a long list of stuff,” she said. “I break it into three phases. Phase one is going to be the application and packet [of paperwork]. Phase two, I’ll give them a little bit more and go see the house. Phase three is a little more paperwork and probably go see the house again.”
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Buddy from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Buddy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Buddy is a Boxer & Pit Bull Terrier mix who joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. He is 5 years old and currently weighs 68lbs. Buddy is a super playful, energetic guy. He loves playing...
WTRF

Keeping kids safe at school has become a science

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio & Marshall County, W. Va. (WTRF) In the Ohio Valley, school officials have learned by experience that anything can—and does—happen, and being prepared is vital. There was a bomb threat last year at Bridgeport Schools. Students were told over the P.A. system to evacuate. Teachers...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta Police and Fire Departments set to receive almost $128,000

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The Marietta Police and Fire Departments are set to receive funding for employees to go to sessions with a crisis counselors. The news of the $127,750 was announced Friday morning in a press release from Ohio’s State Representative Don Jones. The funding is from the...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF

Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Firefighter falls through floor in Brooke County fire

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty Fire Chief Bob Fowler tells 7News there was a house fire on Friday afternoon on Toat Road in Windsor Heights. Fowler says the house was gutted. A Beech Bottom firefighter fell through the floor of the house. EMS checked them out, but they had no serious injuries, Fowler […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Police swear in new Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department swore in a new officer on Thursday. Family and fellow officers looked on as Mayor Tom Orr swore in Patrolman Thomas J. Scott at Cambridge City Hall. The new officer is a lateral transfer from the Martins Ferry Police Department. Scott is 22-years-old and will begin his duties on Monday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

