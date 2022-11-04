CADIZ—The Harrison County Department of Job and Family Services (HCDJFS) has only two licensed foster homes in Harrison County. Despite the office being fully staffed, there is always a need for foster homes. The process of becoming a foster home seems intimidating when first seeing the list of paperwork, inspections, and classes. Still, Social Services Supervisor Kathryn Caldwell says it’s not overwhelming once you get started. “It’s a long list of stuff,” she said. “I break it into three phases. Phase one is going to be the application and packet [of paperwork]. Phase two, I’ll give them a little bit more and go see the house. Phase three is a little more paperwork and probably go see the house again.”

