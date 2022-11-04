Criticizing Elon Musk Will Lead To Your Twitter Account Going Bad? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alleges That's Exactly What Happened To Her

Read full article on original website
Related
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter, days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk bought the platform
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter closed last week, prompting some celebrities to leave the platform. His ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's Twitter was inactive as of Thursday. Heard still has her Instagram account, but hasn't posted since her defamation trial ended. Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter a few days...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 17 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says
The Meta CEO's private plane made 28 trips in less than two months, flight data shows. Those flights produced around 253 metric tons of carbon emissions, one analysis shows. The average American produces 14.7 metric tons of carbon per year, per the World Bank. In just two months, Facebook creator...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
I worked for Elon Musk in the early days of SpaceX. Twitter execs need to be ready to work with 2 different people — good Elon and bad Elon.
This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Jim Cantrell about his time working with Elon Musk as one of the founding employees at SpaceX. It's been edited for length and clarity. When Elon first called me in 2001 I didn't know who he was — I'd never...
Elon Musk, father of 10, reveals whether more babies are ‘looming’
Elon Musk joked about his big family in a Friday interview with the Financial Times, saying that he is “pretty sure there are no other babies looming.”. The 51-year-old, however, called himself an “autumn chicken,” clarifying that he isn’t opposed to welcoming more children down the line.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk claps back to Stephen King’s criticism of his Twitter reign
Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk is not happy to sit by and let his terrible ideas be scrutinized in public, with him firing back at Stephen King over the author’s recent barbs. King has been vocally opposed to Musk and his acquisiton of Twitter, with the King of...
Twitter Blames Flood of N-Words, Other Racist Slurs Following Musk’s Takeover on an Organized ‘Trolling Campaign’
UPDATED: Racist trolls are exulting in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter — and an “organized” cadre of them are flouting the social network’s policies that ban hate speech, according to the company. Instances of the N-word on Twitter increased by almost 500% in a 12-hour period over the previous average following Musk’s closing on the $44 billion acquisition, according to the Princeton-based Network Contagion Research Institute, which tracks “cyber-social threats.” Responding to the increase in N-word occurrences, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, on Saturday evening posted a thread blaming the hateful conduct on a “trolling campaign.” According to Roth,...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air
Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that their team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Comments / 0