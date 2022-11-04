SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Yatsen Holding Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - YSG
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about November 19, 2020 (the “IPO”); and/or (ii) between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
LSB Industries Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 14,350,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder with the Company Repurchasing 3,500,000 of the Shares
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) of an aggregate of 14,350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $13.50 per share, pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,627,500 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Hua Nan Investment Trust Selects ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for New Index Fund
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Hua Nan has selected the ICE FactSet® Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for its newly launched Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Index Fund. The ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index is a modified...
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2022 Business Update
Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. ET, to give an update on business progress during the third quarter of 2022.
Turquoise Hill Postpones Special Meeting of Shareholders to November 15, 2022
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) has postponed the special meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to November 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) to consider the special resolution to approve the proposed statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited (“Rio Tinto”) will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the “Minority Shares”) for C$43.00 per share in cash (the “Arrangement”). The Special Meeting was originally scheduled for November 1, 2022 and was subsequently postponed to November 8, 2022.
Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Figures as of September 30, 2022 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:. September 30,. September 30,. 2022. 2021. Net assets per common...
argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in November:. Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day....
Cabot Corporation Recognized by Investor’s Business Daily as One of the 100 Best ESG Companies
Company recognized for second consecutive year as a top stock for environmental, social and governance values. Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced it has been named to Investor’s Business Daily’s (IBD) 100 Best ESG Companies of 2022 list. The fourth annual list recognizes companies with superior environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings in addition to strong fundamental and technical stock performance. Cabot moved up in ranking this year to No. 24 and is featured on the list for the second consecutive year.
Ontra Acquires Alternative Investment Software Provider Captain
The acquisition marks another milestone in the growth strategy of Ontra’s digital fund lifecycle management solution. Ontra, the leading provider of contract automation and intelligence solutions for the world’s most prominent asset managers, today announced its acquisition of material assets of Captain, a technology and thought leader in the alternative funds space. The move will allow Ontra to further bolster its legal operating system for private markets, providing asset managers with a more streamlined and efficient experience for private markets transactions. Terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.
Klean Industries Partners With H2Core Systems for the Rollout of Containerized Hydrogen Production Facilities
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading equipment manufacturer that owns a commercialized portfolio of intellectual properties and know-how focusing on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with H2 Core Systems ("H2 Core") to distribute and build green hydrogen projects around the globe.
Novata to Support the 2022 Institutional Limited Partners Association Summit
Novata experts will be present to interact and engage in pressing industry conversations with participants of the 2022 ILPA Summit. Novata, the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets, today announced its support and sponsorship of the 2022 Institutional Limited Partners Association’s (ILPA) Summit. Held in New York City, the annual ILPA Summit provides private equity professionals the opportunity to develop, build and maintain important relationships.
Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Care Management Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Care Management Solutions Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to...
