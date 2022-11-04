Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Hua Nan Investment Trust Selects ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for New Index Fund
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Hua Nan has selected the ICE FactSet® Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for its newly launched Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Index Fund. The ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index is a modified...
Woonsocket Call
artnet AG: Artnet Pilots Financial Services through the Introduction of Art-Secured Lending in Partnership with Leading Asset-Secured Loan Providers
Artnet to provide collectors with easier access to liquidity to support the continuing growth of the Art Market. NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Artnet, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global online fine art marketplace, is excited to introduce its Art Secured Lending Brokerage program. Artnet seeks to create a global, efficient art market. This new service enables and improves Artnet's subscribers' access to capital by leveraging their fine art assets. Fine Art has become a significant alternative asset class, which has led to its increased use as collateral against loans. The overall market size of outstanding loans against art is expected to grow to $31.3 billion in 2022. Artnet aims to drive efficiency in the fine art financing market by connecting its users to the best possible lending provider, given their loan profile, and creating a transparent system that drives liquidity. Easing access to capital is designed to support continued market growth to benefit participants across the ecosystem at every level.
Woonsocket Call
Alcatraz AI Accelerates Global Expansion Delivering Autonomous Access Control to Europe and Middle Eastern Markets
Need for Frictionless Access Control Solutions Combined with Series A Funding Drives Growth and Geographic Expansion. Alcatraz AI, a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, announced today expansion in the European and Middle Eastern markets. As demand for biometric access solutions that boost security while also simplifying the administrator and end user experience increases, the new offices provide the company’s network of partners and prospective end user customers with experienced sales professionals on the ground to enable more rapid adoption.
Woonsocket Call
Enfield UK Conveyancing Lawyer For Buyers & Sellers: Fast Title Transfer Launch
AVRillo Conveyancing (+44-20-8370-3877), a leading law practice that focuses on the real estate industry, launches its updated property conveyancing service. London,United Kingdom - November 6, 2022 /PressCable/ — Through the firm’s updated service, sellers can quickly complete the legal process required to transfer ownership of their property to the buyer....
Woonsocket Call
Propanediol Consumption for Personal Care Is Anticipated To Expand Around 1.4X By 2032: Fact.MR
According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.
Woonsocket Call
The 'Retire Early with Digital Investing' Financial Movement Modernizes Investing for Financial Freedom and Early Retirement - Profit Spotters
Retire Early with Digital Investing (REDI), is a financial movement created by Profit Spotters to attain financial freedom and early retirement via digital investing. Digital investing is the process of using digital technologies to invest in digital assets, which are items of value that can be bought, sold, and stored digitally.
Woonsocket Call
The Indian Government Has Introduced New System For Visas Application From Cameroon
The Government of India has introduced a new system for applying for an Indian visa from Cameroon. This new system will allow applicants to fill out their application form and submit it to an immigration expert for review before it is finally submitted to the Indian government for approval.This new system is designed to streamline the visa application process and improve the overall experience for applicants. It is important to note that all applicants are still required to meet the minimum eligibility criteria for an Indian visa, and that the final decision on whether or not to issue a visa remains with the Government of India.
Woonsocket Call
LSB Industries Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 14,350,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder with the Company Repurchasing 3,500,000 of the Shares
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) of an aggregate of 14,350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $13.50 per share, pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,627,500 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Woonsocket Call
Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Care Management Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Care Management Solutions Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to...
Woonsocket Call
Ready to go AtopSpace to build a diversified aggregation platform
In the world of open finance, decentralized technology is an important underlying support. For a long time, developers and users of blockchain application products have been considering the issue of user incentives, and communities without sufficient effective connections will lose the advantages of being residents of the crypto world. At the same time, the large number and dispersion of vertical Dapps in the blockchain field is also an important consideration in our design of AtopSpace.
Woonsocket Call
Manage Your Transactions With Ease With Spenmo
NEW YORK - November 6, 2022 - (Newswire.com) One of the most important areas that a business manager/owner needs to focus on is keeping track of the company's transactions. When a company starts out, it is easy to keep track of transactions like invoice payments for vendors. This is because the number of vendors is low and they can be managed manually. As your company grows, it becomes difficult to track payments. Expenses towards different vendors or the various overhead payments that need to be made become harder to trace. With growing transaction needs, there is a possibility of delays or expenditure transparency. This is where Spenmo steps in to help you. If you want to manage your business transactions with ease and sort them out using a single channel, then you should avail yourself of the services of this application.
Woonsocket Call
Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Figures as of September 30, 2022 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:. September 30,. September 30,. 2022. 2021. Net assets per common...
Woonsocket Call
argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in November:. Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day....
Woonsocket Call
Growth Opportunities in Hydrogen Storage, Li-Ion Batteries, Thermal Energy Storage, and Cloud Based Platforms for Battery Management Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in Hydrogen Storage, Li-Ion Batteries, Thermal Energy Storage, and Cloud Based Platforms for Battery Management Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information on the development of scalable and cost-efficient hydrogen storage technologies based on...
Woonsocket Call
Turquoise Hill Postpones Special Meeting of Shareholders to November 15, 2022
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) has postponed the special meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to November 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) to consider the special resolution to approve the proposed statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited (“Rio Tinto”) will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the “Minority Shares”) for C$43.00 per share in cash (the “Arrangement”). The Special Meeting was originally scheduled for November 1, 2022 and was subsequently postponed to November 8, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
ReCor Medical Announces Consistent Reduction of Blood Pressure in Pooled Analysis of Three Clinical Trials at AHA 2022
Compiled Data from RADIANCE Global Program Show Consistent Treatment Effect and Safety Across Broad Patient Population. ReCor Medical, Inc. (“ReCor”) and its parent company, Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. today announced consistent and significant blood pressure (“BP”) lowering results across a range of patients with uncontrolled hypertension, including across differences in age, sex, baseline blood pressure, medication level and ethnicity. The results come from analysis of the pooled data from ReCor’s RADIANCE Global Clinical Trial Program: three prospectively powered, randomized and sham-controlled clinical trials which evaluated the endovascular Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation (“uRDN”) System in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The results were presented at the 2022 American Heart Association (“AHA”) annual meeting by Dr. Ajay Kirtane, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and an interventional cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Woonsocket Call
Klean Industries Partners With H2Core Systems for the Rollout of Containerized Hydrogen Production Facilities
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading equipment manufacturer that owns a commercialized portfolio of intellectual properties and know-how focusing on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with H2 Core Systems ("H2 Core") to distribute and build green hydrogen projects around the globe.
Woonsocket Call
Black Friday Generator Deals (2022): Early Inverter, Solar Generator, Power Station & Portable Generator Savings Rounded Up by Retail Fuse
Black Friday deals experts monitor the best early generator deals for Black Friday, featuring discounts on units from Honda, Jackery, Champion, Generac & more. Black Friday deals researchers have found all the latest early generator deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring offers on DuroMax, Westinghouse & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Woonsocket Call
Novata to Support the 2022 Institutional Limited Partners Association Summit
Novata experts will be present to interact and engage in pressing industry conversations with participants of the 2022 ILPA Summit. Novata, the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets, today announced its support and sponsorship of the 2022 Institutional Limited Partners Association’s (ILPA) Summit. Held in New York City, the annual ILPA Summit provides private equity professionals the opportunity to develop, build and maintain important relationships.
Woonsocket Call
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2022 Business Update
Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. ET, to give an update on business progress during the third quarter of 2022.
Comments / 0