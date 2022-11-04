Police levy renewal on upcoming election ballot

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Voters in Martinsburg will see an additional item on their ballots on election day regarding the renewal of the police levy.

The levy expires on June 13, 2024, and provides for nine police officer positions and the equipment they need.

The levy also helped officers to provide several services to the community including k-9 units, aggressive driver enforcement, and a special response team.

“The levy itself is vital for our everyday functions and providing the amount of safety and the number of projects that we have going on with the Martinsburg police department,” Martinsburg Police Chief George Swartwood explained.

“That means also getting into schools during the Martinsburg initiative, the handle with care projects, and other projects that benefit our kids and keep our kids safe in this community as well,” Swartwood continued.

The police levy will appear on the general election ballot for Martinsburg residents only. A supermajority of 60 percent is needed to pass the levy.

