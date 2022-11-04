Royals expected to bring back Zack Greinke for another season

Zack Greinke, who already has a pretty strong Hall of Fame résumé, is expected to return to pitch another season. His career WAR of 76.4 fits right between Justin Verlander (77.7) and Clayton Kershaw (75.9). Greinke, 39, had a 3.68 ERA in 137 innings back in Kansas City, and the Royals are interested in a return.

The Braves made an opening offer in-season to star shortstop Dansby Swanson, and sources suggested it was in the $100 million ballpark. The friend thought Swanson, a Georgia product, preferred to stay in Atlanta. That’s probably just a start, but it sounded like there’s work to do. (Our expert’s pick was 75 percent higher).

No word yet on a new contract, but one source said it’s “100 percent” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back . Cashman’s deal expires Dec. 31.

The Angels’ sale is serious and will happen. Word is, Arte Moreno should receive a record price, above Steve Cohen’s $2.4 billion Mets purchase.

Well-respected ex-Royals president Dayton Moore may go to work for the Rangers under Chris Young, who pitched in Kansas City for Moore.

The White Sox’s gamble on new manager Pedro Grifol is a good one. Extra credit here: White Sox take diversity seriously. Previous managers include Miguel Cairo, Rick Renteria and Ozzie Guillen.

All signs point to former Milwaukee president of baseball operations David Stearns not receiving permission to interview elsewhere as he’s under contract through 2023, which is the prerogative of Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, who tried locking up Stearns. The New York native will be somewhere else long term. Whether that’s the Mets, which have twice pursued Stearns, or his former Astros, or someone else, is unknown.

Houston already lost key execs Pete Putila (Giants) and Oz Ocampo (Marlins), and there’s no guarantee they’ll bring back GM James Click despite his great record. Owner Jim Crane only told Houston media Click has done a “good job.” But an Astros insider suggests a personality clash.

Ranger Suarez was a great initial signing for $25K and Seranthony Dominguez for $60K by the Phillies.

Ocampo was instrumental in signing Jose Urquidy, Cristian Javier, Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia for $140K total ($100K for Urquidy, $20K for Garcia and $10K for Javier and Valdez, via Fox).

Win or lose, Dusty Baker should be in Cooperstown.