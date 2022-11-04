Read full article on original website
New Orleans-based taco stand and margarita joint coming to Mid City in December
BATON ROUGE - A popular restaurant with two locations in New Orleans is planning its third in the heart of Mid City. The Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Government Street in December, and owners plan to add to the "Mid City vibe" with its Garden District locale.
Woman reportedly hurt after falling over wall in Tiger Stadium during LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly hurt when she fell out of the stands in Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Alabama game. LSU officials the woman fell over a dividing wall on a ramp of Section 100, on the west side of the stadium near the end zone, and to the ground during overtime Saturday night.
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
New robotic server making its rounds at Baton Rouge restaurant
BATON ROUGE - There's a new employee at Rouj Creole: the BellaBot, a robotic server lending a helping hand at the restaurant. The robot helps with the cleaning load and getting orders out quickly to customers. "Basically right now, it's an aid to the servers... BellaBot delivers drinks to the...
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning
BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road. The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
Cheering fans caused tremors at Tiger Stadium during LSU's overtime win against Bama
BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium was shaking, quite literally, during LSU's thrilling win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday. LSU's College of Science reported Monday that an on-campus seismograph registered seismic activity not once but twice during the Tigers' 32-31 win over Alabama. Both came just minutes apart during overtime.
Police: Man found shot to death outside Baton Rouge apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard overnight. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:58 a.m. Saturday outside Towne Oaks apartment complex on North Sherwood Forest Drive, just off Florida Boulevard. Officers arrived and found 25-year-old...
Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.
Man accused of breaking into Target security cages, stealing more than $1,500 in tools, other goods
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked into jail Friday after allegedly breaking into security cages and stealing more than $1,500 worth of tools and other goods from Target earlier this year. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jacob Barnaba, 26, was arrested after stealing from the Target...
LSU hit with another $250k fine after fans storm field celebrating win against Bama
BATON ROUGE - LSU will have to pay another $250,000 fine after fans stormed the field in Tiger Stadium Saturday night to celebrate a win against Alabama. LSU said Monday that the school's athletics department will pay the cost. Read the SEC's full statement below:. "The Southeastern Conference announced today...
After botched Hurricane Ida evacuation, judge approves $15M settlement with nursing home patients
BATON ROUGE - Bob Dean, a Baton Rouge businessman and nursing home owner who relocated more than 800 patients to a makeshift shelter ahead of Hurricane Ida, will pay out millions of dollars through his insurance to settle a lawsuit over last year's ill-fated evacuation. WWL-TV reported Monday that a...
Saturday AM Forecast: Big day for football, showers will be out of the area by kickoff
LSU vs Alabama game happening today, the rain will be gone just in time for kickoff. Today & Tonight: Once the line of showers and storms moves through this morning we are looking at a pleasant day. Some light rain will hang around and the front breaks down across our area. Daytime high temperatures will struggle to reach 70° as the dense cloud cover is expected to stick around for most of the day. For the LSU vs Alabama tailgate conditions may be on the muddy side. The Capital area has been battling drought conditions and all the rain did us a favor this morning. By kickoff the forecast will be pleasant with temperatures in the high-60s. We will get a short break in the cloud cover during the afternoon hours, but it will still be humid. Overnight we will be sitting back into the mid-60s, dense cloud cover will return back into the forecast.
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the LSU versus Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU versus Alabama game was a big night for Tiger fans. While many LSU fans were excited and even stormed the field, a number of incidents occurred on campus, causing concerns among some LSU fans. “Crazy, electrifying, kind of scary honestly,” is how LSU student Macey...
Woman allegedly fired shots at group of people from hotel balcony Friday
BATON ROUGE - A woman claims she thought she was in danger when she shot at a group of people from the second floor of a hotel Friday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadale Avenue, a recent hotbed for violent crime in the capital area.
Tiger Band featured in new song, video that artists hopes will be new game day anthem
BATON ROUGE - Lake Charles zydeco musician Sean Ardoin says the 'LSU Chant Song' is the next Tiger anthem. The song is featured on his album Full Circle—named because Ardoin returns to his roots as a Tiger Band member. His band Kreole Rock and Roll collaborated with about half...
LSU and Alabama tailgaters flood campus ahead of kick off
BATON ROUGE - LSU and Alabama tailgaters flooded LSU's campus, all anticipating a big showdown between the Tigers and Crimson Tide. The stormy weather and early overcast skies didn't stop Tiger fans from kicking off tailgates early. “We’re better than the postal people. Rain or shine, sleet or snow, the...
Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022
LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
