LSU vs Alabama game happening today, the rain will be gone just in time for kickoff. Today & Tonight: Once the line of showers and storms moves through this morning we are looking at a pleasant day. Some light rain will hang around and the front breaks down across our area. Daytime high temperatures will struggle to reach 70° as the dense cloud cover is expected to stick around for most of the day. For the LSU vs Alabama tailgate conditions may be on the muddy side. The Capital area has been battling drought conditions and all the rain did us a favor this morning. By kickoff the forecast will be pleasant with temperatures in the high-60s. We will get a short break in the cloud cover during the afternoon hours, but it will still be humid. Overnight we will be sitting back into the mid-60s, dense cloud cover will return back into the forecast.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO