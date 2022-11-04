ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

New robotic server making its rounds at Baton Rouge restaurant

BATON ROUGE - There's a new employee at Rouj Creole: the BellaBot, a robotic server lending a helping hand at the restaurant. The robot helps with the cleaning load and getting orders out quickly to customers. "Basically right now, it's an aid to the servers... BellaBot delivers drinks to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning

BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road. The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Saturday AM Forecast: Big day for football, showers will be out of the area by kickoff

LSU vs Alabama game happening today, the rain will be gone just in time for kickoff. Today & Tonight: Once the line of showers and storms moves through this morning we are looking at a pleasant day. Some light rain will hang around and the front breaks down across our area. Daytime high temperatures will struggle to reach 70° as the dense cloud cover is expected to stick around for most of the day. For the LSU vs Alabama tailgate conditions may be on the muddy side. The Capital area has been battling drought conditions and all the rain did us a favor this morning. By kickoff the forecast will be pleasant with temperatures in the high-60s. We will get a short break in the cloud cover during the afternoon hours, but it will still be humid. Overnight we will be sitting back into the mid-60s, dense cloud cover will return back into the forecast.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU and Alabama tailgaters flood campus ahead of kick off

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Alabama tailgaters flooded LSU's campus, all anticipating a big showdown between the Tigers and Crimson Tide. The stormy weather and early overcast skies didn't stop Tiger fans from kicking off tailgates early. “We’re better than the postal people. Rain or shine, sleet or snow, the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022

LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
wbrz.com

One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon

INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy