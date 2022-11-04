Read full article on original website
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
KWTX
Temple police searching for missing teenager
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for any information that will help them locate a missing teenager. She is 14-year-old Mariah Jones, and was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with black pants that have a white stripe down the side and multi-colored crocs.
47-Year-Old Claborn Joiner Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Killeen. Officials confirmed that a 47-year-old was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police
The 16-year-old male victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.
KWTX
Temple PD investigating overnight burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
Fort Hood Soldier Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday night in Killeen. Officials confirmed that one Fort Hood soldier died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred in the area of W.Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive.
KWTX
Teen suspect in custody, victim critically injured in shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A teen suspect is in custody as the Temple Police Department investigates a shooting that left another teenager critically injured Thursday evening. Officers were called out to a shots fired call at around 7:13 p.m. near Jones Park in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H.
Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
fox44news.com
Three arrested after shots fired in Valley Mills Dr. parking lot
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired. Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
KWTX
Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist Friday evening. Officers responded at 7:39 p.m. Nov. 4 to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive. Upon the...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Temple aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a suspect in a case of aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of S. 31st Street at 1:30 a.m. Friday in response to an alarm at a store. When officers arrived, it was reported that a man armed with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene on foot.
Juvenile in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — A 16-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. The department says the shooting occurred near Jones Park, in the area of S. 23rd Street and W. Avenue H. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Officers reportedly...
fox44news.com
Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
Police release name of man killed in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist killed in Friday night crash
Killeen (FOX 44) — Police are investigating a crash that ended with a 47-year-old man dead Friday night. Officers say the crash happened near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive around 7:30 p.m. They found the victim, Claborn Joiner, lying unresponsive in the roadway. They determined a...
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
fox44news.com
Bomb Threat Cleared at Ascension Providence Hospital
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at the Ascension Providence Hospital. Bystanders at the scene told FOX 44 News that officers evacuated part of the building and went in...
Deadly crash in Temple claims life of 68-year-old man
TEMPLE, Texas — A 68-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a traffic accident along E. Ave. H in Temple at around 8:23 a.m., where a Ford Flex SUV had collided with a truck.
KWTX
Central Texas boys gives water bottles to garbage disposal employees
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old in Central Texas who gave his mom quite the scare when she couldn’t find him in the backyard where she left him was caught on video going out to the street to give bottles of water to two local garbage disposal employees. Kannon...
