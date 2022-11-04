ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police searching for missing teenager

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for any information that will help them locate a missing teenager. She is 14-year-old Mariah Jones, and was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with black pants that have a white stripe down the side and multi-colored crocs.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating overnight burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
KCEN

Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested after shots fired in Valley Mills Dr. parking lot

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired. Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist Friday evening. Officers responded at 7:39 p.m. Nov. 4 to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive. Upon the...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Temple aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a suspect in a case of aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of S. 31st Street at 1:30 a.m. Friday in response to an alarm at a store. When officers arrived, it was reported that a man armed with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene on foot.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
KCEN

Police release name of man killed in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist killed in Friday night crash

Killeen (FOX 44) — Police are investigating a crash that ended with a 47-year-old man dead Friday night. Officers say the crash happened near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive around 7:30 p.m. They found the victim, Claborn Joiner, lying unresponsive in the roadway. They determined a...
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Bomb Threat Cleared at Ascension Providence Hospital

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at the Ascension Providence Hospital. Bystanders at the scene told FOX 44 News that officers evacuated part of the building and went in...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Deadly crash in Temple claims life of 68-year-old man

TEMPLE, Texas — A 68-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a traffic accident along E. Ave. H in Temple at around 8:23 a.m., where a Ford Flex SUV had collided with a truck.
TEMPLE, TX

