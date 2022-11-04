ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned

By Noah Camras
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aMZj_0iy86ixZ00

It was one of the better shots and plays the Lakers have had in a long time.

In the least dramatic way possible, reserve Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan may have saved the Lakers' 2022-23 season on Wednesday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Okay, maybe not really. But the shot he hit in the corner to force overtime and an eventual win against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans was one of the bigger regular season shots a Laker has hit in recent memory. Especially to salvage a game in which the Lakers led by as many as 16 points once, but were trailing the Pelicans by three at the time of the shot, with 1.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ryan isn't the only guy who deserves credit for that play, though. Los Angeles guard Austin Reaves deserves made an impressive cross court path off the inbound to even give Ryan a chance to hit that shot. And, how can you not give credit to Lakers head coach Darvin Ham for not only subbing Ryan on in that moment, but calling the play for him?

During a postgame conversation, Ham was asked point-blank whether or not that was the play he drew up.

The Lakers may only sport a 2-5 record on the young season, but they've looked much better across their last two games, and got an even bigger jolt of momentum from Matt Ryan's big shot.

L.A.'s next game is Friday at 7:30 pm against the Jazz, when the club will look to put together a three-game winning streak for the first time since they won four contests in a row between December 31st, 2021 and January 7th, 2022. Yes, it's really been that long.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
OK! Magazine

Keeping Their Distance? La La Anthony & Ex Carmelo Anthony Didn't Cross Paths At Opening Of Athlete's Club

How awkward! On Wednesday, November 2, La La Anthony continued to show her unwavering support for ex-husband Carmelo Anthony by attending the opening of 9 Jones, a new NYC club he's an investor in. However, her kind gesture may have gone unnoticed, as an eyewitness exclusively discloses to OK! that the NBA star didn't stop by until after she left!"Carmelo was supposed to stop by but he never did. La La came around 9 and she left around 9:45," the onlooker spills of the star's quick visit. "She went directly into the back of the restaurant where they have a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
TEXAS STATE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Nash could get opportunity with another NBA team?

After getting fired by the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash may be finding himself some ten hours south. Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford told reporters over the weekend that he has invited Nash to hang out around the Hornets. Clifford added that he hopes Nash can “spend a few days with us and kind of watch and give me his thoughts on things,” per Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy