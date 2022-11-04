ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Exclusive: State Dept. gives law enforcement, intelligence agencies unrestricted access to Americans' personal data

By Jana Winter
msn.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 105

3d ago

Release of information on US Citizens should be restricted to search warrants supported by probable cause and approved by a federal judge.

Seven67
2d ago

Don’t think for a second that your personal information has been protected until now. This “sharing” has been going on for a very long time. It’s not new.

LibsRmental
3d ago

More evidence the current administration is a dictatorship. Democrats are destroying America wanting total control of citizens.

