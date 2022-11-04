Read full article on original website
Walmart Closes Location In Alabama
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
wdhn.com
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement
ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?
Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1
Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway
Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
wvtm13.com
Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole and impacts to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to move west toward Florida today as it strengthens into a category one hurricane with winds up to 75 mph. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
Alcohol control system paying big dividends for Alabamians
Last year, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board returned $361 million to communities and citizens to help fund essential state services such as mental health, women’s and children’s programs, education and law enforcement. Since the ABC Board’s creation 85 years ago, those revenues have totaled more than $8.6...
WOKV.com
Alabama: What you need to know
Alabama: What you need to know Alabama is an American country music band formed in Fort Payne, Alabama, in 1969. (NCD)
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Alabama will likely see stimulus check for up to $400
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra money collected by the state, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
wtvy.com
After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
wtvy.com
Voters pass multiple Alabama county amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters have elected a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution, according to unofficial results. One amendment not decided Tuesday was in Autauga County. Voters were split on whether to raise taxes to fund education at a higher rate. Read more about the proposed property tax.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
An Alabama man is serving 30 days in a county jail for allowing his goats to roam at large.
wtvy.com
Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests of California couple
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
WTVM
2022 Election Day: Results from across Georgia and Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are awaiting results from across Alabama and Georgia for tonight’s races.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama could flirt with record highs next week
Did you put the shorts away? You might be able to bring them back out for a few days next week. The National Weather Service said that record high temperatures are not out of the question during the early part of next week, when temperatures could make it into the 80s -- even the mid-80s -- for some.
