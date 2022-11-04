ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 5

Related
wdhn.com

Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement

ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?

Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1

Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole and impacts to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to move west toward Florida today as it strengthens into a category one hurricane with winds up to 75 mph. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alcohol control system paying big dividends for Alabamians

Last year, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board returned $361 million to communities and citizens to help fund essential state services such as mental health, women’s and children’s programs, education and law enforcement. Since the ABC Board’s creation 85 years ago, those revenues have totaled more than $8.6...
ALABAMA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Alabama will likely see stimulus check for up to $400

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra money collected by the state, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
BILOXI, MS
wtvy.com

Voters pass multiple Alabama county amendments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters have elected a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution, according to unofficial results. One amendment not decided Tuesday was in Autauga County. Voters were split on whether to raise taxes to fund education at a higher rate. Read more about the proposed property tax.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests of California couple

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

Alabama could flirt with record highs next week

Did you put the shorts away? You might be able to bring them back out for a few days next week. The National Weather Service said that record high temperatures are not out of the question during the early part of next week, when temperatures could make it into the 80s -- even the mid-80s -- for some.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy