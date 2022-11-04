money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra money collected by the state, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.

