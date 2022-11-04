Read full article on original website
California Democrats campaign on abortion rights in final election push
Up and down the state, it's the final push of the midterm elections. Democrats in California continue to pour money and efforts into promoting Prop 1 - a strategic move to get out the vote, according to a political expert.
Poll: Voters reveal top issues on eve of midterms
A NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ poll of registered voters found inflation is the issue most are weighing as they decide who to cast their ballots for.
Trump Urges Rallygoers to 'Crush the Communists at the Ballot Box'
Former President Donald Trump is racing to the finish line in support of Republican candidates for key races ahead of this week's midterm election. On a rare afternoon stop, he rallied before a heavily-populated Latino crowd that started with sunshine and ended with a typical Florida downpour. A rain that didn't seem to wash away any enthusiasm.
Trump rally live: Trump reveals date for 2024 announcement after hijacking midterm coverage with Ohio tease
Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Ohio for would-be Republican Senator JD Vance, who is fighting hard to keep the state’s open Senate seat in the Republican column – amid speculation that the former president is going to announce his own run for the White House in 2024.
Live Election Results: Florida State Legislature
Polls close in the state at 7 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls close at 7 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 8 p.m. EST.
Executives at deep-pocketed crypto firm have poured millions into midterm elections as industry ramps up lobbying
Executives at a deep-pocketed cryptocurrency exchange have dished out tens of millions in political contributions this election cycle as the industry ramps up lobbying to avoid a possible regulatory crackdown, filings show. The cryptocurrency industry has spent at least $15 million lobbying Congress so far in 2022, a dramatic surge...
Don Lemon Dings CNN Colleague’s McCarthy Interview Over Lack of Fact-Check
Don Lemon did not seem terribly impressed with his own network’s sought-after interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, wondering aloud on Monday how the Republican congressman managed to get away with not being fact-checked. “I think it’s important to have Kevin McCarthy on, but it needs to be...
