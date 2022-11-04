ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump Urges Rallygoers to 'Crush the Communists at the Ballot Box'

Former President Donald Trump is racing to the finish line in support of Republican candidates for key races ahead of this week's midterm election. On a rare afternoon stop, he rallied before a heavily-populated Latino crowd that started with sunshine and ended with a typical Florida downpour. A rain that didn't seem to wash away any enthusiasm.
Don Lemon Dings CNN Colleague’s McCarthy Interview Over Lack of Fact-Check

Don Lemon did not seem terribly impressed with his own network’s sought-after interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, wondering aloud on Monday how the Republican congressman managed to get away with not being fact-checked. “I think it’s important to have Kevin McCarthy on, but it needs to be...

