Read full article on original website
Related
This Woman Is Encouraging People To Stop Comparing Themselves To Others Online Through Her Viral Posed Versus Unposed Photo Series
After scrolling through her series, Bree says, "I hope [people will] let go of the unrealistic and unhealthy expectations that most of us have for ourselves that have been influenced by beauty standards in magazines, TV, social media, etc."
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kathy Griffin booted from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk, maybe comedy isn’t ‘legal’ on the platform after all
In the past week or so, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, fired most of its c-suite and half of its staff, made plans to monetize the coveted blue tick, and got into a number of feuds. You can now add a ban on comedy to that list – after Kathy Griffin’s account was suspended after the comedian spent some time impersonating Chief Twit.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pokemon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ leaks have begun surfacing, you’ve been warned
Leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have started to spread on social media as the game comes out in a week. Trainers are now being warned to tread carefully when browsing Pokémon-themed tags, pages, and accounts if they want to have a spoiler-free experience once Generation IX comes out.
wegotthiscovered.com
H3H3’s Ethan Klein is the latest victim of Twitter’s new impersonation crackdown
YouTube star Ethan Klein, known for the channel h3h3Productions, has become the latest public figure to be slammed by the Twitter ban hammer under the control of Elon Musk as the platform continues to crack down on impersonation. Yesterday, Musk tweeted out guidance surrounding Twitter’s move to stop impersonation on...
wegotthiscovered.com
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic might’ve just given the OK for you to pirate his biopic
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now available to stream on the Roku Channel, and it is getting heaped with acclaim for audiences and critics, so it is naturally garnering a lot of interest. The trouble is, The Roku Channel isn’t exactly available worldwide, so international fans have been wondering...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
wegotthiscovered.com
A diabolical sci-fi sequel that should have stayed in development hell gets stuck in a streaming tractor beam
Regardless of how successful any movie is, some smash hits just shouldn’t serve as the launchpad for a franchise. For one glaring example, we need look no further than Roland Emmerich’s Independence Day: Resurgence, which escaped from two decades in development hell to land with nothing more than a dull thud.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bye bye, Bethenny: Fans are done with Frankel after new ‘Housewives’ podcast begins
Bethenny Frankel is taking some heat these days from fans of The Real Housewives of New York City, the reality show she was on from 2008 to 2019. Her new podcast ReWives plans to revisit all her favorite episodes, which has former costar Luann de Lesseps slamming her and countless fans chiming in.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs, says company is hemorrhaging $4 million a day
Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, is defending massive layoffs at the company on none other than the social media platform itself, of course. Citing the company hemorrhaging more than $4 million on a daily basis, as well as claiming the employees who were let go were given three-month severance packages, Musk said he had “no choice” to take such a drastic measure.
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s been just over 48 hours since Twitter’s mass layoffs, and now fired workers are already being begged to return
Just as the Twitter situation couldn’t get any more dysfunctional, the social media company has begun begging their laid-off workers to come back. This comes after Elon Musk announced mass layoffs and workers were told to “work from home” and will find out about their future in the company via email.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Netflix original critics didn’t hate for once detonates to hit #1 in 88 countries
It was only yesterday that we remarked the surprising reign of Dutch mystery thriller The Takeover as Netflix’s most popular movie was destined to be a short one, and normal business has indeed resumed after Enola Holmes 2 rose to reclaim its inevitable spot at the summit. However, while...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone calls himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘the last two tyrannosaurus,’ but they’re not fossils yet
Rivals-turned-friends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may both be in their late 70s, but the action movie icons aren’t ready to start leading the quiet life just yet. In fact, in a hugely coincidental turn of events, both of them are gearing up to lead their first-ever TV shows,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Rian Johnson explains why he turned the ‘Knives Out’ formula on its head for ‘Glass Onion’
Netflix may not be known for making good decisions these days, but even they manage to strike gold every now and again, and perhaps the shiniest example of all was their deal with Rian Johnson, the scribe and directorial gaffer behind hit whodunit Knives Out, which gifted them (and audiences) two more sequels to the murder mystery.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn hears you, Ayer Cut and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ diehards
Two factors have led to a transformative few weeks for the DC Universe – the release and events of Black Adam shifted our collective perceptions of what to expect from the future of the franchise, for reasons obvious to those who have seen it. Perhaps more importantly, however, is...
Zack Ward Of ‘A Christmas Story’ Believes His Face Gets Him The Bully Roles
Zack Ward’s first role was in 1983 A Christmas Story, and he has since made a name for himself on our television screens. He fits so well into the villain bully role of A Christmas Story that casting agents sought him out to depict that. Ward went on to...
Comments / 0