ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures

Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kathy Griffin booted from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk, maybe comedy isn’t ‘legal’ on the platform after all

In the past week or so, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, fired most of its c-suite and half of its staff, made plans to monetize the coveted blue tick, and got into a number of feuds. You can now add a ban on comedy to that list – after Kathy Griffin’s account was suspended after the comedian spent some time impersonating Chief Twit.
wegotthiscovered.com

H3H3’s Ethan Klein is the latest victim of Twitter’s new impersonation crackdown

YouTube star Ethan Klein, known for the channel h3h3Productions, has become the latest public figure to be slammed by the Twitter ban hammer under the control of Elon Musk as the platform continues to crack down on impersonation. Yesterday, Musk tweeted out guidance surrounding Twitter’s move to stop impersonation on...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic might’ve just given the OK for you to pirate his biopic

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now available to stream on the Roku Channel, and it is getting heaped with acclaim for audiences and critics, so it is naturally garnering a lot of interest. The trouble is, The Roku Channel isn’t exactly available worldwide, so international fans have been wondering...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com

The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs, says company is hemorrhaging $4 million a day

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, is defending massive layoffs at the company on none other than the social media platform itself, of course. Citing the company hemorrhaging more than $4 million on a daily basis, as well as claiming the employees who were let go were given three-month severance packages, Musk said he had “no choice” to take such a drastic measure.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn hears you, Ayer Cut and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ diehards

Two factors have led to a transformative few weeks for the DC Universe – the release and events of Black Adam shifted our collective perceptions of what to expect from the future of the franchise, for reasons obvious to those who have seen it. Perhaps more importantly, however, is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy