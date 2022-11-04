Read full article on original website
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Lakers News: Is Russell Westbrook, Three-Point Ace, Here To Stay?
Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook has become, dare we say, a reliable option from long range during his brief tenure as a reserve. Can it possibly last as the season continues?. In his five games since being moved to the bench, Westbrook is connecting on 45.5% of his...
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bucks Tonight
Stop us if you have heard this before, but the outcome of tonight's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will come down to defense. We know the Bucks defense will be sound, as they lead the league in defensive rating. Meanwhile, the Hawks are in the middle of...
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Knicks: Boston Sets Franchise Record for Threes and Saves Its Best Quarter for Final Frame
View the original article to see embedded media. Jaylen Brown generated a game-high 30 points, Jayson Tatum provided 26, Sam Hauser delivered a career-high 17, and the Celtics were at their best in the fourth quarter, keeping the Knicks at arm's length as they closed out a 133-118 win. As...
Lack Of a True Center Hurting Oklahoma City Early On
Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt has been severely outmanned. They’ve tried plenty of rotations and players, and still have young, talented forwards with potential, but Oklahoma City’s lack of a true big man is clearly something holding the team back. Of course, the Thunder...
Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview, TV Channel, Injury Report
The Pistons will look to snap a three-game losing streak against the 4-5 Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night. The Thunder are also coming off a two-game losing streak, last losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94. Both teams are deep into their respective rebuilds, and we will see a plethora of young talent on the floor from both teams. Here are two storylines to pay attention to for this game!
Packers Defender Rips NFL After Teammate Rashan Gary Tears ACL
After Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 15–9 loss to the Lions in Detroit, teammate De’Vondre Campbell called out the NFL for using artificial turf fields. Gary was injured when he switched his running direction in the third quarter on the Ford...
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
The Sixers Preview: Bitten By The Injury Bug
Last week wasn’t an easy one for the Philadelphia 76ers, as the team dropped two of their three games, only picking up a win against the Washington Wizards. The struggles could be pinned on a few things, with a starting point being the absence of Joel Embiid, who has been out for three games entering Monday with a non-COVID illness.
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Milwaukee faces Atlanta on 9-game win streak
Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Atlanta. Atlanta went 43-39 overall and 26-26 in...
NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Celtics-Grizzlies
Get ready for an absolutely jam-packed night of NBA action. All 30 teams take the court for a packed slate and the entire league is off Tuesday for Election Day. With 15 games going on, there’s quite a few matchups worth tuning in to watch, such as Bucks-Hawks, Cavaliers-Clippers and Nets-Mavericks, but perhaps no game is better than the Celtics-Grizzlies cross-conference showdown in Memphis.
‘What the f--k?!’: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Criticizes Offense Following Loss to Buccaneers
The season-long struggle continued for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in their 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the offense once again sputtered and, ultimately, stalled in crunch time. The frustration within the organization is evident, with Sean McVay declaring changes need to be made and players...
Cleveland Baseball Insider’s 2022 Guardians Top 50 Prospects Update, No. 50 RHP Aaron Davenport
As the Cleveland Guardians organization prepares for their off-season decisions and moves, there’s no better time to bring you our Cleveland Baseball Insiders top 50 prospects end of the season update!. As a side note I have included links at the bottom of the article to our 2022 Guardians...
Miami Heat Still Lacking At The Power Forward Position
View the original article to see embedded media. The Nov. 5 game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks was the best game of the night as the Celtics hit a franchise-record 27 3-pointers. But the one element that stood out to many was the Celtics’ forward Sam Hauser....
Commanders WR Dax Milne Breaks Down First Career TD vs. Vikings
Washington Commanders second-year receiver Dax Milne accelerated off the line of scrimmage and broke inside. He decelerated, planted and turned outside, executing a "return" route and creating an inviting window for quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Milne hauled in the pass, slipped while moving upfield and extended the ball across the goal...
Israel Adesanya before UFC 281: Kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira were ‘me not staying true to my style’
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t rate Alex Pereira’s MMA career too highly just yet. That’s because Pereira has competed just seven times as a professional and three times in the octagon. But after Pereira knocked out streaking contender Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276, it was enough to earn him a shot at Adesanya’s title in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Has ‘No Timetable’ For Return
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has played just two games this season after returning on opening night from an ACL tear that was suffered in the 2021 playoffs. After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Leonard came back for just two games, and has been sidelined since. The team is being very vague about the nature of his injury, still listing his absence as "injury management."
