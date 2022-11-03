Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro
The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
thebrag.com
New ‘God of War’ game leaks as copies are sold early
The next instalment in the globally beloved God of War series has allegedly been sold early and spoilers are running amuck on the net. God of War: Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, is expected to release on November 9th. However, it has apparently hit the shelves slightly earlier than anticipated.
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
Digital Trends
God of War Ragnarok review: hellacious sequel’s best moments are its quietest
“God of War Ragnarok delivers more thrilling action in in a bigger, though not necessarily better, sequel.”. About 25 hours into God of War Ragnarok, I experienced the thunderous action game’s first real moment of quiet. Returning from a long excursion to Svartalfheim with his way-too-chatty companions, Kratos walks into his bedroom and sits in silence as he reflects on his increasingly strained relationship with his son, Atreus. His normally unshakable stoicism cracks just enough to let a rare moment of vulnerability shine through, as you can almost catch a tear about to roll down his cracked face before he retreats to sleep – the one place where he can heal.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Ars Technica
Bungie to PS5 owners: Stop playing the old PS4 version of Destiny 2 already
Destiny 2 developer Bungie says a "notable" number of PS5 owners are still playing the worse-looking PS4 version of the game on their high-end console hardware. Bungie first offered a free PS5 update for the PS4 version of Destiny 2 in late 2020, shortly after the console's release. To take advantage of that update, though, PS5 owners need to go through a few steps to find and manually download the PS5-specific files, as outlined in a Bungie support page and a PlayStation Support page.
PlayStation VR2 price is high – but as a PS5 gamer that's not why I'm worried
The PSVR 2 costs more than a PS5 console, but I'm worried about something else entirely
IGN
Five Ratchet & Clank Games are Joining PlayStation Plus Premium This Month
Sony and Insomniac have announced they're adding five Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration, as well as adding new cosmetics to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Ratchet & Clank series already has a handful of games on PlayStation...
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
Destiny 2 dev asks PS5 owners to please remember to upgrade to the new-gen version
A "notable" number of PS5 users aren't taking advantage of the free new-gen upgrade, according to Bungie
IGN
Sony Follows Microsoft Xbox by Hiking Prices of PlayStation 5 Series Consoles in India; All You Need to Know
A day after Xbox hiked prices of its various gaming controllers, accessories and console, its competitor PlayStation has followed suit by increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 as well. As spotted by Indian Console Gamers, the ShopAtSC website now features the PlayStation 5 at an increased price of Rs....
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundles Are Now Available to Preorder
Both Amazon in the US and the UK now have the God of War: Ragnarok PS5 Bundle available to preorder before the big release day on November 9. In the UK it's pretty simple, you need to be a Prime member and click preorder - done, your order is secure and will arrive on release day.
IGN
Venom, Black Panther Unreal Engine 5 Demos Are Mighty Impressive - IGN Daily Fix
Aside from Fortnite and a couple of low-profile free-to-play efforts, there aren’t many games running on Unreal Engine 5 that have actually been released at this point. There have been impressive, official demos like The Matrix Awakens. Unofficial fan projects that imagine what games might look like in cutting-edge tech. The YouTube channel TeaserPlay is one such group of creators.
IGN
7 League of Legends Worlds Playoffs Stage Moments (We Think Are Neat!)
The League of Legends 2022 World Championship is reaching its grand finale, where T1 and DRX will face off to see who is crowned the best in the world. We can't wait to see what players like Faker, Pyosik, Deft, and Zeus will pull off in the grand finals. So...
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2022): God of War: Ragnarok is very nearly here and as of 5pm GMT, five retailers have listed Ragnarok PS5 bundles online for customers to pre-order. ShopTo currently has the best PS5 deal, offering up the console, game and a free £10 gift card for just £539.85 and PlayStation Direct has dropped a digital edition bundle. The PS5 is also in stock at nine other retailers, we’ve rounded up the best PS5 bundle deals below. It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time...
Comments / 0