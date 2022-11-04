Read full article on original website
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Woman Sought In Connection With Summer Newark Shooting
Police seek the public's help in locating an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting. Shooting. Nia Servance, 34, may have information to share in the shooting that occurred on June 25, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 1:52 a.m., police responded...
Two Nabbed With Loaded Glock During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say
Two people were nabbed with a loaded Glock-19 during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident took place in Inwood around 12:50 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 on Burnside Avenue. According to Nassau County detectives, officers on patrol spotted a 2021 Toyota failing to maintain its lane while traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue.
Authorities: Man riding scooter in Brooklyn struck by car, in critical condition
Police say a man has been sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn Monday morning.
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man
Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say
Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Newark Officer Shot In Neck Gets Emotional Clapout From Hospital (VIDEO)
The Newark police officer who was shot in the neck while tracking down a shooting suspect has been released from the hospital after a two-day stay. Just before being wheeled out the front doors into the crowd, Johnny Aquino was greeted by fellow Newark officer Jabril Paul, who was shot in the leg Tuesday, Nov. 1, while trying to serve a warrant.
New Jersey school bus driver arrested on over 40 charges after hit-and-run, DUI: police
WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A high school bus driver was arrested Friday on over 40 charges of endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly driving a school bus full of Passaic County Technical Institute students while under the influence, police said. Police were called about a possible hit-and-run crash involving a school bus […]
Police: Man wanted in connection to at least three armed robberies in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for a wanted man in connection to three armed robberies across Brooklyn.
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Shooting Places Newark School On Lockdown
A report of shots fired placed a Newark school on lockdown Friday, Nov. 4, authorities said. The call came in just before 3 p.m., near the Louise A. Spencer Elementary school on the 100 block of Muhammad Ali Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No victims were...
90 days suspension for 2 N.J. cops is a slap on the wrist when a man is still missing. | Calavia-Robertson
I’m still trying to figure this one out so I’m gonna need you to help me do the math: 2 Paterson police officers, 10 departmental policy violations, and two 90-day suspensions — thankfully, without pay, which I have to say right now, is the only part of the equation that makes sense to me.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
jcitytimes.com
Search Warrant Leads to Gun and Drugs Near School on West Side
Two men were arrested and drugs and a handgun seized during the execution of a search warrant near a school on the West Side. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on October 19 authorities recovered a handgun, two high capacity magazines, more than 170 grams of cocaine with a street value of over $7,000, more than four pounds of marijuana with a street value of over $8,000, various prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and over $20,000 cash upon executing the warrant at an apartment at 159 Mallory Avenue.
Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say
The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Suspects wanted after 2 women shot in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after two women were shot late last night in Harlem. Calls came in at around 11 p.m. about the shooting on West 143rd Street. According to police, the women were both shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, but an update on their conditions was not immediately available. Four men, who wore ski masks, ran from the scene, police said.
Man is stabbed in face and neck on Jersey City street; 1 arrested
A Jersey City man was stabbed in the face and neck Wednesday night on a Jersey City street and his attacker was arrested a short time later, Jersey City officials said. The bloody, violent incident occurred in the area of Winfield and Ocean avenues at 9:48 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Questions remain as to how man accused of shooting 2 officers was able to evade police for nearly a day
That shooting shut down a residential neighborhood in the Weequahic section of Newark.
