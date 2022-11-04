ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Daily Voice

Woman Sought In Connection With Summer Newark Shooting

Police seek the public's help in locating an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting. Shooting. Nia Servance, 34, may have information to share in the shooting that occurred on June 25, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 1:52 a.m., police responded...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man

Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say

Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Shooting Places Newark School On Lockdown

A report of shots fired placed a Newark school on lockdown Friday, Nov. 4, authorities said. The call came in just before 3 p.m., near the Louise A. Spencer Elementary school on the 100 block of Muhammad Ali Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No victims were...
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Search Warrant Leads to Gun and Drugs Near School on West Side

Two men were arrested and drugs and a handgun seized during the execution of a search warrant near a school on the West Side. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on October 19 authorities recovered a handgun, two high capacity magazines, more than 170 grams of cocaine with a street value of over $7,000, more than four pounds of marijuana with a street value of over $8,000, various prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and over $20,000 cash upon executing the warrant at an apartment at 159 Mallory Avenue.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say

The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
CBS New York

Suspects wanted after 2 women shot in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after two women were shot late last night in Harlem. Calls came in at around 11 p.m. about the shooting on West 143rd Street. According to police, the women were both shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, but an update on their conditions was not immediately available. Four men, who wore ski masks, ran from the scene, police said. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY

