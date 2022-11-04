Two men were arrested and drugs and a handgun seized during the execution of a search warrant near a school on the West Side. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on October 19 authorities recovered a handgun, two high capacity magazines, more than 170 grams of cocaine with a street value of over $7,000, more than four pounds of marijuana with a street value of over $8,000, various prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and over $20,000 cash upon executing the warrant at an apartment at 159 Mallory Avenue.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO