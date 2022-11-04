Read full article on original website
Related
This Woman Is Encouraging People To Stop Comparing Themselves To Others Online Through Her Viral Posed Versus Unposed Photo Series
After scrolling through her series, Bree says, "I hope [people will] let go of the unrealistic and unhealthy expectations that most of us have for ourselves that have been influenced by beauty standards in magazines, TV, social media, etc."
wegotthiscovered.com
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone calls himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘the last two tyrannosaurus,’ but they’re not fossils yet
Rivals-turned-friends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may both be in their late 70s, but the action movie icons aren’t ready to start leading the quiet life just yet. In fact, in a hugely coincidental turn of events, both of them are gearing up to lead their first-ever TV shows,...
Ryan Reynolds Recalls ‘Truly Horrible’ Appearance on Korea’s ‘Masked Singer’: ‘I Was in Actual Hell’
Ryan Reynolds is returning to a “traumatic” experience showing off his singing chops. While Reynolds and co-star Will Ferrell underwent a seven-week-long “theater camp” experience to lead film “Spirited,” a modern musical twist on “A Christmas Carol,” Reynolds recalled a not-as-successful turn singing in a Korean reality competition series. “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, ‘What’s the weirdest show we can go on?'” Reynolds said on “Today” of a 2018 stint on “King of Masked Singer,” the Korean version of “The Masked Singer.” “This was before ‘The Masked Singer’...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn hears you, Ayer Cut and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ diehards
Two factors have led to a transformative few weeks for the DC Universe – the release and events of Black Adam shifted our collective perceptions of what to expect from the future of the franchise, for reasons obvious to those who have seen it. Perhaps more importantly, however, is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds are being well and truly blown as unofficial sequels turn great movies into surprise franchises
Sequels have been the lifeblood of Hollywood for decades, but what happens if two completely unrelated movies are actually connected in secret, surprising, or unexpected ways that laugh in the face of legality and copyright infringement to give birth to surprise franchises that make each individual installment even better in hindsight?
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Black Adam’ spending another week as the biggest movie in the world
When you sign Dwayne Johnson to a movie, expect big returns. He has done it time and time again. What made anyone think that Black Adam was going to be any different? When The Rock woke up to the news that he was going to hit number one at the box office for the third week in a row, he had to celebrate.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Eternals’ star addresses sequel rumors, would love to team up with Ms. Marvel in any case
One of the greatest unanswered questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that continues to haunt fans is whether or not the titular immortal aliens that made their debut in Eternals will end up getting a sequel. While the intergalactic epic nabbed $400 million at the box office, a solid return...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director
Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
wegotthiscovered.com
A blue-checked ‘Keanu Reeves’ provides the perfect mockery of Twitter’s absurd verified policy
It’s safe to say that the post-Elon Musk takeover version of Twitter is well on its way through the looking glass. So far, Musk’s leadership has largely resembled Sideshow Bob trying to walk through a parking lot full of rakes, and today yet another blatant celeb impersonation has smacked him firmly in the face.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wonka’ star praises Timothée Chalamet for the effortless way he ‘drips charisma’
When reading Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, or watching the movies, many have wondered how on earth Wonka became who he is. Well in Paul King’s upcoming movie Wonka, which serves as a prequel to Dahl’s 1964 novel, we get to see the origins of the whimsical chocolatier. With greats like Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp has taken on the role in the past, it’s now Timothée Chalamet‘s turn, and, according to his co-star, he really is a “really delicious artist.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Selena Gomez still friends with Racquelle Stevens?
Selena Gomez‘s new Apple TV Plus documentary, My Mind and Me, just premiered, and fans are impressed with the star’s honest portrayal of mental health. The majority of the documentary shows Gomez as she copes with a bipolar disorder diagnosis after an episode of psychosis in 2018. Her friends and team are interviewed about the episode, including Gomez’s friend, Racquelle Stevens. She accompanies Gomez on a charity trip to Kenya and on a promotional tour in Paris and gives advice to her friend at multiple points in the documentary. Like many friends do, the two are shown to have arguments in the film and some viewers wonder: are Gomez and Stevens still friends?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead
There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing
It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...
Comments / 0