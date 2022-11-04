ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban

It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures

Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
IndieWire

Ryan Reynolds Recalls ‘Truly Horrible’ Appearance on Korea’s ‘Masked Singer’: ‘I Was in Actual Hell’

Ryan Reynolds is returning to a “traumatic” experience showing off his singing chops. While Reynolds and co-star Will Ferrell underwent a seven-week-long “theater camp” experience to lead film “Spirited,” a modern musical twist on “A Christmas Carol,” Reynolds recalled a not-as-successful turn singing in a Korean reality competition series. “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, ‘What’s the weirdest show we can go on?'” Reynolds said on “Today” of a 2018 stint on “King of Masked Singer,” the Korean version of “The Masked Singer.” “This was before ‘The Masked Singer’...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn hears you, Ayer Cut and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ diehards

Two factors have led to a transformative few weeks for the DC Universe – the release and events of Black Adam shifted our collective perceptions of what to expect from the future of the franchise, for reasons obvious to those who have seen it. Perhaps more importantly, however, is...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director

Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
wegotthiscovered.com

The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wonka’ star praises Timothée Chalamet for the effortless way he ‘drips charisma’

When reading Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, or watching the movies, many have wondered how on earth Wonka became who he is. Well in Paul King’s upcoming movie Wonka, which serves as a prequel to Dahl’s 1964 novel, we get to see the origins of the whimsical chocolatier. With greats like Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp has taken on the role in the past, it’s now Timothée Chalamet‘s turn, and, according to his co-star, he really is a “really delicious artist.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Selena Gomez still friends with Racquelle Stevens?

Selena Gomez‘s new Apple TV Plus documentary, My Mind and Me, just premiered, and fans are impressed with the star’s honest portrayal of mental health. The majority of the documentary shows Gomez as she copes with a bipolar disorder diagnosis after an episode of psychosis in 2018. Her friends and team are interviewed about the episode, including Gomez’s friend, Racquelle Stevens. She accompanies Gomez on a charity trip to Kenya and on a promotional tour in Paris and gives advice to her friend at multiple points in the documentary. Like many friends do, the two are shown to have arguments in the film and some viewers wonder: are Gomez and Stevens still friends?
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead

There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing

It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...

