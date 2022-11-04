ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC7 Chicago

What you need to know about the midterm elections

CHICAGO -- The midterm elections are coming up on November 8th, but what exactly does that mean? It means all 435 House seats are up for reelection along with one-third of Senate seats. All these elected officials make up what we call Congress and largely control what legislation is passed and how policy is enacted.
CHICAGO, IL

