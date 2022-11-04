Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Panthers Fire Two More Assistant Coaches After Loss to Bengals
The Panthers have fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni, the team announced Monday. The move comes a day after losing to the Bengals, 42–21. Cooper joined the franchise in 2020 under former head coach Matt Rhule, who was fired in October. Pasqualoni joined the...
Clayton News Daily
Baker Mayfield or P.J. Walker? Panthers Reveal Starting QB vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers have named P.J. Walker as the starting quarterback for Thursday night's contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Walker threw a miraculous Hail Mary as part of a 317-yard passing performance when the two teams met in Atlanta on Oct. 30, but completed just three of 10 passes for nine yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Carolina's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady leads Buccaneers over Rams in final seconds
Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards -- counting playoff games -- and led a last-minute drive Sunday to pace the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady drove Tampa Bay (4-5) 60 yards in 35...
Clayton News Daily
Colts Name Jeff Saturday as Interim Coach
After firing head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the Colts are thinking outside the box to replace him. Owner Jim Irsay announced Indianapolis will name Jeff Saturday as the team’s head coach for the rest of the season. Saturday spent 13 years with the Colts, including a dozen as...
Clayton News Daily
Report: PJ Walker to Start Over Baker Mayfield on Thursday
View the original article to see embedded media. Despite benching him in favor of Baker Mayfield on Sunday, the Panthers will start PJ Walker against the Falcons on Thursday Night Football, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Walker started against the Bengals but was pulled to start the second...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Fallout: Justin Fields Isn’t the Only Quarterback on the Run
Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season produced some of the oddest quarterback statistics we’ve ever seen … and that’s not a good thing. Aside from Justin Fields and Patrick Mahomes, no other quarterback carried any fantasy squads to victory this week. And sure, six teams were on a bye, but nobody was pining for Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson.
Clayton News Daily
Bengals dominate early, cruise past Panthers 42-21
Joe Mixon scored four first-half touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the visiting Carolina Panthers early while finishing off a 42-21 victory Sunday. Mixon rushed for his first three scores and caught a touchdown pass just before halftime. Joe Burrow was 22 of 28 for 206 yards and a touchdown...
Clayton News Daily
Aaron Rodgers Asked If He Regrets Not Retiring Before 2022 Season
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue to plummet after a brutal 15-9 loss to the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. During the game, Rodgers could be seen visibly frustrated on the field and sideline. After the game, a reporter asked the quarterback if he regretted not retiring during the offseason and said he looked “miserable” at times.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons' Inability to Get Over .500 a 'Convenient Narrative', Says Arthur Smith
Since the start of 2018, the Atlanta Falcons have had 13 opportunities to get over the hump and claim a winning record. After falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on a Cameron Dicker field goal as time expired, the Falcons now hold a record of 0-13 in those games.
Clayton News Daily
Packers Defender Rips NFL After Teammate Rashan Gary Tears ACL
After Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 15–9 loss to the Lions in Detroit, teammate De’Vondre Campbell called out the NFL for using artificial turf fields. Gary was injured when he switched his running direction in the third quarter on the Ford...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Bills Evaluating Josh Allen for Potential Elbow Injury
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury that includes his UCL and surrounding nerves, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported. Allen suffered the injury in the final moments of Buffalo’s game vs. the Jets. After the game, Allen downplayed the issue with his elbow. “There’s...
Clayton News Daily
Bill Belichick Reacts to Tom Brady’s Latest Statistical Feat
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse the 100,000 career passing yards mark on Sunday, adding to the historic list of achievements for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick appeared on his weekly radio spot on The Greg Hill...
Clayton News Daily
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The question of where free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will end up is hotter than ever, as he is expected to be return to play soon after rehabbing a torn ACL for the last nine months. After the wide receiver name dropped four teams—including the Cowboys—he’s been in contact with...
Clayton News Daily
Colts’ Jim Irsay Says He’s ‘Glad’ Jeff Saturday Has No NFL Coaching Experience
The Colts turned a lot of heads throughout the NFL Monday—not because they fired head coach Frank Reich, but because of who they chose to replace him with. Team owner Jim Irsay opted to go with former Colts center and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, despite Saturday having no coaching experience at the college or NFL level.
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | The CFP Race Got a Lot More Interesting
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. My unlimited data plan has never been more useful than when I watched LSU beat Alabama on a train Saturday night. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. No...
Clayton News Daily
Seahawks-Buccaneers Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
The scorching Seahawks will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they head to Munich to face off with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the international stage in Week 10. Tampa Bay, which snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the Rams in Week 9,...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs prevail in OT, snap losing streak vs. Titans
Harrison Butker kicked a 28-yard field goal with 4:04 left in overtime and Patrick Mahomes passed for 446 yards as the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 20-17 overtime victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. Mahomes established career highs of 43 completions and 68 attempts to help the...
Clayton News Daily
Lions-Bears Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
Two NFC North rivals face off in Week 10 when Justin Fields and the Bears host Jared Goff and the Lions. Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak in Week 9 with its 15-9 upset of the Packers as a four-point home underdog. Despite the win, the Lions are difficult for bettors to trust due to their recent 1-4 against the spread (ATS) mark.
Comments / 0