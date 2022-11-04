Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/what-happens-if-you-drink-alcohol-while-taking-antibiotics/. It is a common misconception that drinking alcohol while taking antibiotics is a safe practice, even though there is a warning label not to consume alcohol on the majority of antibiotic packaging. In fact, one of the most commonly asked questions doctors and medical professionals receive about prescription drugs is, “Is it safe to drink on these?” In a nutshell, the short answer is no.

