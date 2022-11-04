Read full article on original website
Diabetes: 12 warning signs that appear on your skin
Diabetes can affect many parts of your body, including your skin. When diabetes affects the skin, it’s often a sign that your blood sugar (glucose) levels are too high. This could mean that:. You have undiagnosed diabetes, or pre-diabetes. Your treatment for diabetes needs to be adjusted. If you...
CDC map shows flu activity spiking in Alabama
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors’ offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza, especially in the south and southeast.
Texas has one of the highest rates of liver cancer nationwide
(KIAH) – October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s especially important here in Texas. In 2015, Texas had the highest incidence rate and fourth highest mortality rate of all U.S. states. And according to the Texas Health and Human Services, liver cancer has low survival compared to other cancers.
What Happens If You Drink Alcohol While Taking Antibiotics?
Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/what-happens-if-you-drink-alcohol-while-taking-antibiotics/. It is a common misconception that drinking alcohol while taking antibiotics is a safe practice, even though there is a warning label not to consume alcohol on the majority of antibiotic packaging. In fact, one of the most commonly asked questions doctors and medical professionals receive about prescription drugs is, “Is it safe to drink on these?” In a nutshell, the short answer is no.
