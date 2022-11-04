ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash on Spur 601 at Chaffee causes lane closure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a rollover crash in northeast El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Spur 601 east near Chaffee Road blocking the right lane and exit, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to fire dispatch, two...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash is causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo Monday morning. The right two lanes are closed. Back up is to Chelsea. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the area is expected to clear up in two hours. It's unknown...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

City of El Paso hiring for lifeguards, offers $1K sign-on bonus, training

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hosting lifeguard training courses and lifeguard readiness program courses to prepare participants to receive certification and become lifeguards with the City of El Paso. The courses and program will be offered during the Fall/Winter...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP officers seize fentanyl, meth at Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas on Sunday. Officers intercepted 26 pounds of meth and 10 pounds of fentanyl in a failed smuggling attempt. CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, who...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Meet the candidates running for El Paso city council district 8

The midterm election could bring a major change to El Paso. Four of the eight seats on city council are on the ballot. One of them is district 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. “Voting is absolutely critical,” said Chris Canales, a Candidate for district...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

FOX Lounge: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the FOX Lounge thanks to our new sponsor The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso!. The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso will kick off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting, live entertainment, and of Course Santa on Friday November 1st at 6 PM.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy