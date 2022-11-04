Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
Ammonia leak in Lower Valley prompts evacuations at EPCC, Farmers Select
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Community College is being evacuated Monday night due to an ammonia leak at nearby Farmers Select LLC. Campus will be closed until further notice and Monday night classes are canceled. Updates will be sent via Tejano Alert, on social media and posted...
Man accused of shooting at family in west El Paso road rage incident sought
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting at a family during a road rage incident in west El Paso on Saturday. The incident happened at the intersection of Mesa Street and Crossroads around 7 p.m. Police officials said an SUV occupied by...
The El Paso Police Department search for man who vandalized East side church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Security cameras caught a white male with a light complexion engraving permanent markings on the glass doors of St. Stephan's Church on the East side. The church which is located on 1700 George Dieter is estimated to have around $3,000 worth of damage. The...
Rollover crash on Spur 601 at Chaffee causes lane closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a rollover crash in northeast El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Spur 601 east near Chaffee Road blocking the right lane and exit, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to fire dispatch, two...
Pedestrian walking on roadway killed in early morning crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian struck on on the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr early Sunday morning has been identified as 38-year-old Eddie Santana of northeast El Paso. Santana was walking on the roadway when he was struck by a Chevy Equinox, police say. Behind...
Crash causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash is causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo Monday morning. The right two lanes are closed. Back up is to Chelsea. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the area is expected to clear up in two hours. It's unknown...
EPPD looking for hit and run suspect in crash that left one dead at I-10 and Dallas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for the person responsible for hitting and killing a person on I-10 East near Dallas. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m Sunday morning. Police identified the victim of the crash as 25-year-old Kayci Deundre McCroy of El...
El Paso Water begins repairs on Resler Storm Drain; partial closures expected in area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water crews began repairs to the Resler Storm Drain on Monday. The drain is located on Resler Drive between Ramada Drive and Armistad Avenue. "This work will improve the resiliency and reliability of the stormwater system in the area," El Paso Water...
The El Paso Police Department releases name of person killed in rollover Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Department Special Traffic Investigation unit released the name of the person killed in a rollover Sunday morning as 36 year old Monica Gabriela Saenz. EPPD says Vincent Manuel Soto who is also 36 years of age was driving a Cadillac Escalade...
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
City of El Paso hiring for lifeguards, offers $1K sign-on bonus, training
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hosting lifeguard training courses and lifeguard readiness program courses to prepare participants to receive certification and become lifeguards with the City of El Paso. The courses and program will be offered during the Fall/Winter...
El Paso Water Wastewater Plant undergoes $540 million rehabilitation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As East El Paso continues to grow, what also must grow is El Paso Water’s Bustamante Wastewater Plant. Construction is underway to keep up with the growing city and strengthen the water system. “There’s a lot of equipment that needs to be upgraded,...
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
Las Cruces city council approves to demolish Kilby Motel in effort to clean up the city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces city leaders approved the demolition of the Kilby Motel located on South Main Street after it was deemed substandard and uninhabitable by a city inspector on Monday. City councilors went as far as calling it a public health hazard. The city...
CBP officers seize fentanyl, meth at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas on Sunday. Officers intercepted 26 pounds of meth and 10 pounds of fentanyl in a failed smuggling attempt. CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, who...
3 teens die after crash in Chaparral where driver failed to stop at stop sign
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three teens died after a crash in Chaparral, New Mexico on Friday. The crash happened around 9:16 a.m. at the intersection of Angelina Boulevard and Steve Drive. Officials said a 2007 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 16-year-old male was driving east on Steve Drive. For...
Meet the candidates running for El Paso city council district 8
The midterm election could bring a major change to El Paso. Four of the eight seats on city council are on the ballot. One of them is district 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. “Voting is absolutely critical,” said Chris Canales, a Candidate for district...
FOX Lounge: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the FOX Lounge thanks to our new sponsor The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso!. The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso will kick off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting, live entertainment, and of Course Santa on Friday November 1st at 6 PM.
