Rainn Wilson wants you to remember him for one role and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking

What has Dave Bautista said about playing Marcus Fenix in the ‘Gears of War’ movie adaptation?
The new trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery just dropped, and the film’s cast is just as stacked as the first Knives Out film. The star-studded cast includes acting heavyweights Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Bautista is no stranger to popular franchises (Guardians of the Galaxy ring any bells?) but there’s another movie franchise that he’s been dying to be a part of for years.
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director
Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
Minds are being well and truly blown as unofficial sequels turn great movies into surprise franchises
Sequels have been the lifeblood of Hollywood for decades, but what happens if two completely unrelated movies are actually connected in secret, surprising, or unexpected ways that laugh in the face of legality and copyright infringement to give birth to surprise franchises that make each individual installment even better in hindsight?
Sylvester Stallone calls himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘the last two tyrannosaurus,’ but they’re not fossils yet
Rivals-turned-friends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may both be in their late 70s, but the action movie icons aren’t ready to start leading the quiet life just yet. In fact, in a hugely coincidental turn of events, both of them are gearing up to lead their first-ever TV shows,...
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Tricked Sly Stallone Into Making Worst Movie
Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he tricked Sylvester Stallone into making his worst ever movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone was discussing what it’s like when a film doesn’t work on its opening weekend. Stallone brought up his 1992 box-office bomb Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, which he starred in alongside Estelle Getty, of The Golden Girls fame. “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot was supposed to be like Throw Momma From the Train with the mom as this really nasty piece of work,” Stallone said. “Instead you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who...
Millie Bobby Brown says she could be the one to play Britney Spears in a biopic
Growing up in the public eye is something that a fair few celebrities have had to face. After kick-starting their careers at a very young age, they have been raised with the understanding that everyone is watching them, monitoring what they are doing, and expecting a hell of a lot from them, which is enough for any adult to handle, let alone a child. It’s this empathetic understanding that Millie Bobby Brown thinks she could bring to the role of Britney Spears, if there was ever a biopic made about her.
Ryan Reynolds reveals that production for ‘Deadpool 3’ is not that far away￼
Deadpool is slashing his way back onto our screens after quite some time away. We hope he is well rested because fans are excited to see the ‘merc with the mouth’ back in action for Deadpool 3, especially after it was announced that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be joining him. Despite the film’s release being quite some way off yet, Ryan Reynolds has revealed when production will be getting underway.
James Cameron revealed scrapped ‘Avatar’ story that’s now transformed into a graphic novel
Only a month remains until Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters. But did you know that there was another Avatar sequel that was scrapped? James Cameron revealed details of his shelved Avatar idea that didn’t make it to the screen due to ‘missing critical elements.’
Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing
It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ bombed with critics, but fans are waking up thanks to streaming
Despite Don’t Worry Darling underperforming with critics and at the box office, the film is enjoying a wave of people discovering it for the first time and singing its praises, in part thanks to the movie’s release Monday on HBO Max. For one Twitter user, the overall quality...
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
A resurfaced Britney Spears clip from 1999 has fans re-realizing she is Queen of Pop for a reason
It’s no secret that Britney Spears has had a rough few years; in 2021, she successfully escaped a 13-year legal conservatorship where her father controlled every aspect of her life amid intense media scrutiny. The singer took a break from music after her 2016 album Glory while she searched for a way out of her conservatorship and recently made a musical comeback with “Hold Me Closer,” a collaboration with Elton John which promptly peaked at number six on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
‘Eternals’ star addresses sequel rumors, would love to team up with Ms. Marvel in any case
One of the greatest unanswered questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that continues to haunt fans is whether or not the titular immortal aliens that made their debut in Eternals will end up getting a sequel. While the intergalactic epic nabbed $400 million at the box office, a solid return...
Former DCEU director responds to Gunn’s thoughts on revisiting past
Recently, as the Rock says, the hierarchy of power in the DCEU has changed. While he brought a passion project of iffy quality to the screen, director James Gunn leads behind the scenes now with Peter Safran. Since taking control, fans of earlier work have been lobbying the pair to put out different versions or save shows, they have responded, and now, so has a director.
