ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka stood stoically ever so briefly, before crouching for an emphatic fist pump to go with a scream. Yeah, the seventh-ranked woman in the eight-player WTA Finals couldn't hide the emotion, because she knew exactly what she had done. Sabalenka ended world No....
TEXAS STATE
wtatennis.com

'It's crazy': Swiatek reflects on her season after WTA Finals exit

FORT WORTH, Texas -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek's remarkable 2022 season is over. The top seed at the WTA Finals bowed out to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, taking just her ninth loss in an season that spanned over 11 months. "I'm not gonna lie to you,...
TEXAS STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Swiatek becomes only second player after Serena Williams to reach 11,000 points in WTA Rankings

Iga Swiatek has had an incredible 2022 year and this latest achievement just proves what kind of year she has had. We've had several different rankings systems over the years with the current one being adopted in 2009. The number of total points increased which allowed players to set some new records. Any time you have the words record and tennis in the same sentence, there is a high chance you'll also see Serena Williams in the same sentence.
NBC Sports

Content former No. 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

MELBOURNE, Australia — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park – scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement – the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy