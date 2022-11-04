Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka stood stoically ever so briefly, before crouching for an emphatic fist pump to go with a scream. Yeah, the seventh-ranked woman in the eight-player WTA Finals couldn't hide the emotion, because she knew exactly what she had done. Sabalenka ended world No....
Jessica Pegula tries to see bright side of winless debut in WTA finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jessica Pegula dropped her head to the table in front of the microphone, smiling while hoping there might be a consolation victory awaiting the American in her WTA Finals debut. The Buffalo native was New York honest about going winless in all three singles matches, capped by Friday’s 6-3, 7-5 […]
wtatennis.com
'It's crazy': Swiatek reflects on her season after WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek's remarkable 2022 season is over. The top seed at the WTA Finals bowed out to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, taking just her ninth loss in an season that spanned over 11 months. "I'm not gonna lie to you,...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek becomes only second player after Serena Williams to reach 11,000 points in WTA Rankings
Iga Swiatek has had an incredible 2022 year and this latest achievement just proves what kind of year she has had. We've had several different rankings systems over the years with the current one being adopted in 2009. The number of total points increased which allowed players to set some new records. Any time you have the words record and tennis in the same sentence, there is a high chance you'll also see Serena Williams in the same sentence.
BBC
WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Daria Kasatkina to reach last four
Caroline Garcia came from a set down to beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina and reach the last four of the WTA Finals. The French sixth seed won a gruelling match 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5) to set up a semi-final against Greece's world number five Maria Sakkari in Texas. Sakkari, 27, qualified...
NBC Sports
Content former No. 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback
MELBOURNE, Australia — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park – scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement – the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
Tennis-Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world number one said on Saturday.
tennismajors.com
November 6, 2005: The day Tomas Berdych won his first and only ATP Masters title
On this day, November 6 in 2005, unseeded Tomas Berdych, aged 20 and ranked 50th in the world, stunned the tennis world by winning the Paris Masters, his first ATP Masters 1000 crown, defeating Ivan Ljubicic in the final (6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4). In the absence of many top...
Comments / 0