Foothill, West Valley, Uprep Volleyball crowned Northern Section Champions
PALO CEDRO, Calif. - The top high school volleyball teams served it up, looking to take home Northern Section titles. Foothill beat Pleasant Valley in a five-set thriller (25-16, 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 15-12) to take home the Division II title. It's the Cougars first section title since 2019. It was also a revenge game for Foothill, as PV won the championship in four sets last year.
Experienced Chico State Women's Basketball team prepares for 2022-23 season
Chico State Women's Basketball tips off the 2022-23 season Friday against Fresno Pacific. The Wildcats return eight players from last season, including three fifth-year seniors. Experienced Chico State Women's Basketball team prepares for 2022-23 season. Chico State Women's Basketball tips off the 2022-23 season Friday against Fresno Pacific. The Wildcats...
VOTE! Play of the Week: Orland vs Chico
The Play of the Week for Week 11 features the Orland Trojans and the Chico Panthers. Play A is from Orland where quarterback Grant Foster crisscrosses the field into the endzone for the touchdown score. Play B is from Chico where running back Dion Coleman bursts through the line and...
First Annual Gratitude Walk in Bidwell Park
Crystal Lively planned the event so that people can focus on the good things in life. Crystal Lively planned the event so that people can focus on the good things in life.
Man arrested for starting a vegetation fire in Biggs
BIGGS, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that broke out in Biggs on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said 57-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he was seen walking away from the fire. The fire broke out Saturday around 1 p.m....
Mobile home fire knocked down near Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire outside of Oroville city limits Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was first reported just after 8 a.m. in the area of Colina Way and Fernwood Avenue. No injuries were reported. Crews...
Chico Cat Coalition is hosting their second online auction until Nov. 12
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Cat Coalition is hosting its second fully-online auction until Nov. 12 at 11:59 p.m. The event, which started on Sunday at midnight, will help raise “much-needed donations” for the shelter. All proceeds will be going to medical care, housing and adoption services for cats.
Cat rescued from tight spot in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A cat had to be rescued by the fire department in Chico Sunday night after it got stuck in a tight spot. A concerned citizen found a cat stuck inside her car's engine bay. It may have been trying to stay warm. Fire crews were able to...
CAL FIRE says rice straw bales were on fire in Richvale Saturday morning
RICHVALE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that two stacks of rice straw bales were burning west of Richvale Saturday morning. Crews have mitigated all threats, but the fire did minimally spread to nearby vegetation. CAL FIRE says that the rice straw bales will continue to smolder. CAL FIRE...
Storm Tracker Forecast: First Winter Storm Of The Season Arrives Tonight
Today was a day of transition as the first major winter storm of the season begins to move into the region. Some showers are starting to enter the valley by 5pm around Redding. Temperatures are around 60 degrees. The wind will continue to pick up with gusts around 30mph so far around Chico. A wind advisory is in effect for the valley with gusts up to 40 mph possible through midnight. Rain and snow will spread through all of the mountains and the valley by 8pm this evening. If you have any mountain pass travel to do tonight, save it for tomorrow to limit the possibility of an accident. Winter Storm Warnings have gone into effect for all of the surrounding mountains. Most of these warnings will last through Wednesday morning. Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s to around 40 in the valley.
Congregation Beth Israel taking extra precautions following antisemitic vandalism
CHICO, Calif. - It's been four days since someone vandalized the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico with antisemitic symbols. On Sunday more than 40 people worked together to remove several branches and shrubs that adorned the Congregation Beth Israel for safety and security at the synagogue. "One of the...
Synagogue hate crime suspect could be in court Monday
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect in two recent vandalism hate crimes in Chico could be in court Monday. D.A. Mike Ramsey said at the time of his arrest, the suspect was free, despite being sentenced in 2021 to six years in prison for felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation.
Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, California (KCRA) -- Northern California officials are looking into if the bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in...
Suspect arrested in Yuba City after hitting a man after road rage incident Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect was arrested after hitting a man after a road rage incident on Friday. At around 1 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Petty Court. When they arrived the victim told them that he was hit after a road rage incident at around 12:15 p.m.
