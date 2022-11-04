5/31 Memorial Committee meets to discuss project proposals

On Thursday, the 5/31 Memorial Committee met with the public today to discuss the progress of the memorial project.

The committee was looking to hear from people on the initial ideas for the design of a permanent memorial to the victims of the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting.

On Thursday night, six proposals were submitted, but two were rejected after missing their deadline. This now leaves four proposals for the committee to decide on. One member of the committee said he wants to keep working in order to create something to honor the victims.

"I know these families and I know them well, and I know they want this memorial done right. And with every opportunity on the table, that's the only way we're going to get this done right," said Jason Nixon, the husband of one of the victims. "We have to see all the possibilities that it could be, and right now, we're down to four. Everybody wants to know, what are we doing, what are we doing. Well, we're trying to build something great here. You know, Bobby Dyer told me, 'We're going to build something great.' Well then, let's do it! Let's build something great!"

The group will review public input and design concepts later in November.

