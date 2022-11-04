Read full article on original website
Related
Australia’s rental housing is a national disgrace – and improving it will combat the energy crisis
Australian households and businesses are facing energy price rises that dwarf anything this country has seen before. Due to a Russian withdrawal of supply, Europe is scrambling to get its hands on enough gas to get through its forthcoming winter. This has flowed through to an astronomical climb in the wholesale price of gas in Australia: 400% over 12 months.
Comments / 0