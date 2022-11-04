Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Eight big wins in North Carolina after Powerball drawing, no jackpot winner yet
N.C. — Eight big wins submerged as the Powerball ball drawing unraveled Saturday night. No one in the nation won the jackpot in the drawing so it will climb at least $300 million to another record high, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials. This amount is estimated to...
Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?
N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
How to know your vote counted in North Carolina
N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
