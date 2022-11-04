ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WXII 12

Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?

N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

How to know your vote counted in North Carolina

N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

