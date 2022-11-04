ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

UK retailers braced for tough Christmas as shoppers feel squeeze

Britain’s retailers are bracing themselves for a tough Christmas trading period as hard-pressed consumers react to a worsening cost of living crisis by cutting back on spending. With the most profitable period of the year for shops and online outlets approaching, two surveys out on Tuesday underlined the extent...
The Hill

What Lula’s victory in Brazil means for Latin America

While the smoke of protests continues in some parts of the country, there is no doubt, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — often referred to as just Lula — won the Brazilian presidency for a third time with 50.9 percent of the vote, narrowly beating the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who obtained 49.1 percent of the votes.

