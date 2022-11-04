Read full article on original website
Related
Developing countries ‘will need $2tn a year in climate funding by 2030’
About $2tn (£1.75bn) will be needed each year by 2030 to help developing countries cut their greenhouse gas emissions and cope with the effects of climate breakdown, new data suggests. The cash will be needed so that poor countries can switch away from fossil fuels, invest in renewable energy...
UK retailers braced for tough Christmas as shoppers feel squeeze
Britain’s retailers are bracing themselves for a tough Christmas trading period as hard-pressed consumers react to a worsening cost of living crisis by cutting back on spending. With the most profitable period of the year for shops and online outlets approaching, two surveys out on Tuesday underlined the extent...
What Lula’s victory in Brazil means for Latin America
While the smoke of protests continues in some parts of the country, there is no doubt, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — often referred to as just Lula — won the Brazilian presidency for a third time with 50.9 percent of the vote, narrowly beating the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who obtained 49.1 percent of the votes.
Comments / 0