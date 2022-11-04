Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Southern California Begins Anticipated Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm moved over Southern California Monday, dousing the morning commute while bringing thick fog to some areas, and forecasters said the wet conditions will last through Election Day and include mountain snow and gusty winds. Rain fell over much of Los Angeles and Orange counties Monday morning, but...
mynewsla.com
Voter Turnout Already Over 17% in LA County
More than 24,000 people cast ballots Sunday at vote centers around Los Angeles County, according to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office. The 24,414 votes cast Sunday brought the in-person total thus far to 72,074, according to the agency. In addition, the county has already received 905,283 vote-by-mail ballots, for a...
mynewsla.com
LA County Sees End to 31-Day Streak of Falling Gas Prices
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $5.528, ending a streak of 31 consecutive decreases. The average price dropped 96.7 cents over the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Saturday, to its lowest amount since Sept. 20, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents less than one week ago and 96.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 93.9 cents more than one year ago.
mynewsla.com
Talks Resume on OCTA Strike; Picket Lines Lifted for Election
Negotiations resumed this weekend between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its maintenance workers, offering continued hope for an end to the strike that has shut down all bus service in the county. Meanwhile, bus service will resume Monday and Tuesday as Teamsters leaders lifted the picket...
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
mynewsla.com
Sewage Spill Forces Closure of Newport Bay Channel Waters
The water in several Newport Beach bay channels was closed to swimmers Sunday due to a sewage spill, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The nature and origin of the spill were not immediately disclosed. According to OCHCA, the closure affects the water in all west Newport Bay...
newsnationnow.com
California county declares health emergency over flu, RSV
(KTLA) — A health emergency has been declared in Orange County, California, due to rapidly spreading virus infections. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits, the O.C. Health Care Agency said in a press release. “Additionally,...
mynewsla.com
Man, Vehicles Goes Missing, Possibly Headed to Amarillo, Texas
Sheriff’s officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 47-year-old man and his vehicle that went missing in Los Angeles County and might be headed to Amarillo, Texas. Sean Phillip Kelly, who is diabetic and possibly suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder, last contacted his mother at about 3 p.m. Saturday and has not been heard from since, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Talks to Resume on OCTA Strike
Negotiations will resume this weekend between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its maintenance workers, offering some hope for an end to the strike that has shut down all bus service. After a back-and-forth in the media Friday over the stalled negotiations, an announcement was made that...
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspect Detained in Lake Forest Vegetation Fire
A person has been detained in what authorities are calling an intentionally set vegetation fire Sunday at a creek bed in Lake Forest. Firefighters dispatched at 10:59 a.m. to the area of Brookhollow and Sunlight Creek stopped the forward progress of the fire at 11:48 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.
mynewsla.com
OC Bus Commuters Still Stranded as OCTA Strike Enters Day 2
Orange County Transportation Authority officials Friday called on the union representing maintenance workers to resume bargaining talks to end a strike in its second day that has shut down bus service, but a union leader said his members want to continue talks but the agency will not budge on its last offer.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach
A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Firefighter Wins $1.54 Million in Retaliation Suit
A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff...
mynewsla.com
Rain, Snow, Colder Temperatures Coming to Riverside County
A storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through at least Tuesday night in Riverside County. Some rain could begin falling Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
mynewsla.com
Bomb Squad Deals with Suspicious Device in Long Beach
The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD’s Allison Gallagher told City News Service. A...
mynewsla.com
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $40 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a convenience store in Temple City, one at a gas station in Indio and the other at a market in San Francisco, the California Lottery announced. Each ticket is worth $19,326.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A person was killed Saturday morning on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
mynewsla.com
Schizophrenic Man with Mental Capacity of 12-Year-Old Missing in LA
A 56-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old went missing Saturday and police asked the public for help finding him. Thomas Schumacher was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of East Adams Boulevard, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Jail Inmate Dies After Unspecified Medical Issue
A 59-year-old inmate at the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana died Friday following an unspecified medical issue. The inmate was taken to a hospital Friday morning due to the medical issue, and pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The cause of...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Mission Viejo
A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avery Parkway and involved a gray sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the coroner’s office...
