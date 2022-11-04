Read full article on original website
Thrillist
A New Little Debbie Ice Cream Is Available Nationwide Now
You remember the Little Debbie snack cakes from childhood. The Cosmic Brownies and those sprinkled Christmas Tree Cakes were lunchbox staples and a powerful bargaining token in the cafeteria, but now, you can find those same classics in a pint. The iconic sweets maker first dropped Christmas Tree Cakes Ice...
Fourteen items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
COSTCO fans have been crushed to learn several of their beloved products will soon be discontinued and taken off the shelves. Luckily, The U.S. Sun has compiled a list of 14 products that will soon get the boot from the warehouse, thanks to YouTube shopping gurus, and a list from the blog Eat This Not That.
Thrillist
Dunkin's Holiday Beverages Are Back, Including an All-New Flavor
Now that Halloween is over, it's time to start decking the halls, humming Christmas carols, and sipping Peppermint Mochas like our life depends on it. Dunkin' agrees. The coffee giant is officially rolling out its holiday beverage lineup today with a few debuts. As of Wednesday, November 2, Dunkin' is...
iheart.com
Shake Shack Has Dropped New Holiday Shakes For The 2022 Season!
Shake Shack is getting into the holiday season by releasing 3 returning favorite holiday shakes: Christmas Cookie Shake, Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake, and the Chocolate Peppermint Shake. Looking at the photos of the shakes is making me want to run over to the fast food joint to get one😂 Check out what each shake consists of below:
Free Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how you can get a coupon for one
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking for you to qualify for a free Thanksgiving turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club. The grocer is offering customers who spend $150 in one transaction either in-store or online between now and Nov. 10, a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.
For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
thebrag.com
Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’
McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
kfrxfm.com
Want a FREE Subway Sub
Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus. Subway Giving Away Subs To Travelers Subway is giving away ten thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat. The promo is in celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat on Thursday, for a chance to win an electronic gift card. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. What was your worst flight ever? What happened?
2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall
Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022
If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Texas
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
McDonald's CEO says the McRib is the 'GOAT of sandwiches' for driving huge sales
McDonald's usually brings the McRib back every few years, leading to a boost in sales. Now it's on a farewell tour.
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its Origins
"Pub Subs" are arguably a quintessential Florida favorite. The iconic sandwiches that come from the grocery chain's deli are made with fresh meats, bread, and vegetables and are fully customizable. They're large, and you can usually get one for under $10, even if you upgrade to premium Boars Head meats. Publix also regularly puts one variety up for sale each week.
How To Fill The Hole In Your Heart Left By McDonald's Fried Apple Pie
Most of an entire generation of Americans has grown up without the sweet thermonuclear-hot treat that was the McDonald's fried apple pie. Putting fried apple pies on the McDonald's menu was the 1960s brainchild of Knoxville McDonald's franchisee Litton Cochran (via Today). They remained part of McDonald's fare until 1992 when fried pies were replaced by baked ones. The reasons now appear lost to time, but one possible explanation is that the switch may have come because Americans were becoming more interested in low-fat and diet foods and McDonald's wanted to follow that trend. Alternatively, Los Angeles Magazine says people suggested the super-hot filling created the potential for burn-related lawsuits.
ComicBook
Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November
November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
thebrag.com
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
