Most of an entire generation of Americans has grown up without the sweet thermonuclear-hot treat that was the McDonald's fried apple pie. Putting fried apple pies on the McDonald's menu was the 1960s brainchild of Knoxville McDonald's franchisee Litton Cochran (via Today). They remained part of McDonald's fare until 1992 when fried pies were replaced by baked ones. The reasons now appear lost to time, but one possible explanation is that the switch may have come because Americans were becoming more interested in low-fat and diet foods and McDonald's wanted to follow that trend. Alternatively, Los Angeles Magazine says people suggested the super-hot filling created the potential for burn-related lawsuits.

