Brockton, MA

Comments / 34

Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

Ah sweet justice. Glad he chose battery acid, he def didn't take the easy way out there I guess. He deserved every moment of suffering he had. GVibes ✨ going out to this woman's family. What a horrible situation. At least this guy saved them the heartache of a trial and of knowing he's still allowed to live after what he did. He did the right thing offing himself.

Reply
12
AP_000385.184bb8119ddc408c904aee4d444de1f8.2346
3d ago

This is what happens to our city’s in Massachusetts by letting everyone from PR in to America they ruin all the nice neighborhoods in all the big city’s are drug infested now and disgusting and I don’t care what anyone says u can’t tell me I’m wrong just look and open ur eyes

Reply(14)
2
 

whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton

Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Boston

Florida man and New Hampshire woman arrested after crashing stolen car in RI

BOSTON -- A Florida man and a New Hampshire woman were arrested this weekend after they crashed their stolen car on Route 95 in Rhode Island. The car crashed just north of the Connecticut State line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Police say 32-year-old Kelvin Lewis and 23-year-old Melanie Diperna were inside the stolen car.After that crash, police say Lewis tried to carjack another car and assaulted two people in that car.But as officers got closer to the scene, Lewis and Melanie Diperna ran away.A Rhode Island State Police K-9 later tracked the pair to a home in Ashaway, where police say the two broke into. They were ultimately found by police hiding in the basement. Lewis and Diperna face many charges in Rhode Island, including felony assault, attempted robbery, breaking and entering, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The two will be returned to New Hampshire to face charges there as well. Both suspects are being held at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston, R.I.
HOPKINTON, RI
CBS Boston

1 dead, 5 wounded in 3 shootings within an hour in Boston

BOSTON -- Six people were shot in three separate shootings within an hour in Boston late Sunday night. One man died.It started in Mattapan, when police said two people were shot on Orlando Street around 9:10 p.m. Both were taken to a hospital and one died. The other person suffered what police said were "non-life-threatening injuries."Shortly after that in Dorchester, Police said a person was shot just past 9:30 p.m. on Westview Street. That man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.And in Hyde Park at 9:45 p.m., a man was shot on Rosa Street. He was taken to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Suspected of Killing Woman in Brockton Dead After Drinking Battery Acid, DA Says

The man suspected of stabbing a woman to death at an apartment building in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, officials say. Joao Correia, 56, had been in critical condition at a local hospital Wednesday night, after allegedly stabbing Veronica Goncalves Rosa, 48, to death. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz had called it a "savage, brutal" attack.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Brockton woman dies after ingesting battery acid

BROCKTON - Investigators say the alleged killer of a Brockton woman is now dead after ingesting battery acid. Neighbors are in disbelief over the brutal murder of 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves, whose body was found in the driveway of her Brockton home Wednesday afternoon. Innocent Damestoire says he heard commotion and then saw the victim. "I hear a lot of noise, I go out and I see a lady over there on the ground," he said. Investigators say an ex-boyfriend, 56-year-old Joao Correia was the killer, allegedly stabbing Goncalves in the head. Friends say he...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Man shot and killed in Boston overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Suspect in fatal 'savage, brutal' Brockton driveway stabbing dies after drinking battery acid

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man suspected in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, according to the district attorney. Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found on the ground in a driveway on Crescent Street on Wednesday afternoon. She was pronounced dead after suffering trauma to her head and face, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA
wbrc.com

Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the stabbing death of a grandmother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon. Veronica Goncalves was found dead in her driveway with her young granddaughter inside the car. “They say she was attacked right outside of her car, while her granddaughter was in the...
BROCKTON, MA
WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH
fallriverreporter.com

One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton

BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
BROCKTON, MA
