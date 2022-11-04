ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz

By MARC LEVY
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sayJc_0iy83Dc700

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.

Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday's election.

”I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said, before going on to urge listeners to vote for Democrats running for governor and Senate in various states.

The Pennsylvania seat has for months been seen as the most likely pickup opportunity for Democrats in the evenly divided Senate.

Polls show a close race between Fetterman and Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

In a sign of how high the stakes are, Trump will return to Pennsylvania on Saturday to campaign for Oz, while President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will campaign for Fetterman that same day.

Oz left Oprah's show after five years and 55 episodes to start his own daytime TV program, “The Dr. Oz Show,” which ran for 13 seasons before he moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to run for the Senate.

The seat is being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter: twitter.com/timelywriter.

___

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Election 2022: MA Ballot questions are a ‘driving force for voters,’ says secretary of state

BOSTON — The secretary of state for Massachusetts is not expecting a record-breaking total turnout when voters head to the polls on Tuesday in the general election. “It doesn’t seem, at this point, that there’s a tremendous enthusiasm for this election,” said Bill Galvin, who said ballot questions may be more of a “driving force for voters.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquires Massachusetts marijuana operations in $185M deal

WORCESTER, Mass. — Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is acquiring marijuana operations in Massachusetts as part of deal that is worth up to $185 million. In his pursuit to establish the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the world, Combs recently announced the acquisition of Cresco and Columbia Care assets in Greenfield, Worcester, and Leicester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man gets 10 years of probation for tampering with food items in Arizona stores

PHOENIX — A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at several Arizona retail stores four years ago was sentenced to 10 years of probation, prosecutors said. David Clare Lohr, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 27, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He received seven years of supervised probation on one count of criminal damage, and three years of probation on two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, the release stated.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Great road trip: Woman braves snowstorm, wins $50K in Idaho lottery

It might have been a hair-raising trip, but it was a profitable one for a hairdresser late last month. Miranda Kizziar braved a snowstorm with a friend and drove to a convenience store to buy $100 worth of lottery tickets in southeastern Idaho. After winning $256, she bought another $100 in scratch-off tickets. One of them was worth $50,000, Idaho Lottery officials said in a news release on Wednesday.
IDAHO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
131K+
Followers
139K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy