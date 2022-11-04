ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

GSP charges White County man in January traffic death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Police Investigating Child death from Gunshot Wound

The Calhoun Police Department is investigating a child’s death from a gunshot wound to the head that occurred in the early morning hours. According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, the incident happened around Neal Street at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Preliminary reports say that a 6-year-old child and his mother went outside of a residence to let a dog out and the child went behind the apartment and came back telling the woman that he found a toy, then went inside. The mother stated she didn’t think anything about it; that he went into her room and she heard a ‘pop.’ She went to check on him and she found the child on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun has been identified to be a 9 mm Taurus.
Kaylee Jones found: Missing teen found safe after nearly 5 months

CARROLLTON, Ga. - A Carroll County teen who has been missing for nearly five months has been reunited with her family, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Kaylee Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in New Carrollton, when her parents said she snuck out of her second-story window without her computer or phone. Those devices were confiscated after her parents found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
CANTON, GA
DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Discharged patient arrested for Atlanta ambulance joyride, police say

ATLANTA - A man is in custody facing charges after police say he left the hospital in Atlanta where he was being treated to take an ambulance out for a spin. Officials say early Monday morning the paramedics went inside Emory Hospital Midtown on the 500 block of Peachtree Street and left the engine to the ambulance running.
ATLANTA, GA
Douglas County officials search for man connected to murder

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have announced a search for a man they believe is connected to a recent murder. Deputies are looking for Harold Dakers, 34. They believe the suspect was last seen in Villa Rica. Dakers is wanted for questioning about a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
Man dies from injuries in SW Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot dead on Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led to the deadly shooting or if investigators have identified a suspect. Police went to Katherwood Drive at around 5:22 p.m. on Saturday to investigate. Officers found a man with gunshot...
ATLANTA, GA
Breaking: Missing special needs person from Gwinnett

(Buford, Ga., November 4, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing special-needs adult male last seen in a Buford park. Oleksandr Chernovstan (white male, age 23) was last seen around 5pm at Bogan Park (2723 North Bogan Road, Buford). He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a grey short sleeve shirt with black stripes, and black and white shoes.
BUFORD, GA
2 men shot after argument in Sweet Auburn, police say

ATLANTA - Police responded to the scene of a double shooting on Sunday morning in the area of the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Police said shots were fired after people in a car got into an argument with two pedestrians on Gartrell Street. Police said two men were shot and are...
AUBURN, GA
Gunman says armed robbery was a joke, detectives say it was real

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - Deputies are investigating a bizarre armed robbery in Cherokee County. A masked and hooded man walked into the Smoke Stars Vape shop on Sixes Road in Canton Thursday night with a gun drawn. Surveillance video shows him pointing the gun at the clerk demanding specific vape products. Then, oddly, he starts laughing, pulls off his mask, and walks out without taking anything.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

