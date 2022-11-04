Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Forsyth County property owners must pay tax bill by Nov. 15Michelle HallForsyth County, GA
Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night. Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.
Search continues for suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The manhunt continues for a suspect linked to the shooting of a Georgia detention officer and the murder of a man at a Henry County apartment complex. Officials say 32-year-old Bretson Thomas is "armed and dangerous" and remains on the run days after the deadly shooting.
GSP charges White County man in January traffic death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
Calhoun Police Investigating Child death from Gunshot Wound
The Calhoun Police Department is investigating a child’s death from a gunshot wound to the head that occurred in the early morning hours. According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, the incident happened around Neal Street at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Preliminary reports say that a 6-year-old child and his mother went outside of a residence to let a dog out and the child went behind the apartment and came back telling the woman that he found a toy, then went inside. The mother stated she didn’t think anything about it; that he went into her room and she heard a ‘pop.’ She went to check on him and she found the child on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun has been identified to be a 9 mm Taurus.
Police in Georgia investigating after parents say they found needles in kids' Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia are investigating after reports of parents finding sewing needles in their kids' Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department says they received separate reports this week of parents discovering their children's candy had been tampered. According to police, one...
Kaylee Jones found: Missing teen found safe after nearly 5 months
CARROLLTON, Ga. - A Carroll County teen who has been missing for nearly five months has been reunited with her family, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Kaylee Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in New Carrollton, when her parents said she snuck out of her second-story window without her computer or phone. Those devices were confiscated after her parents found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
Discharged patient arrested for Atlanta ambulance joyride, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in custody facing charges after police say he left the hospital in Atlanta where he was being treated to take an ambulance out for a spin. Officials say early Monday morning the paramedics went inside Emory Hospital Midtown on the 500 block of Peachtree Street and left the engine to the ambulance running.
Dozens displaced in DeKalb County apartment fired started by 12-year-old, family says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple families had to escape their homes after a fire broke out at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the Austin Oaks apartments on the 4300 block of Glenwood Road. One resident...
Douglas County officials search for man connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have announced a search for a man they believe is connected to a recent murder. Deputies are looking for Harold Dakers, 34. They believe the suspect was last seen in Villa Rica. Dakers is wanted for questioning about a...
High school teen ‘fakes’ an armed robbery, police say
A bizarre armed robbery in Cherokee County. A man points a gun at a store clerk, but later laughs about it saying it was just a joke.
Shooting at Atlanta convenience store leaves one dead, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after a shooting at an Atlanta convenience store. Atlanta Police said the shooting happened along Katherwood Drive at the Peach Pantry. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Michael Gray. Officers add that this happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday night. They said they...
No bond for suspect accused of killing former coach at Gwinnett Co gas station
A Gwinnett County judge denied bond for one of the three suspects accused of killing a former coach at a gas station on Peachtree Parkway. Alleged gunman Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested in September for allegedly killing Bradley Coleman, 29, during an attempted carjacking on July 10. The U.S. Marshals Service helped take Hughley into custody.
Man dies from injuries in SW Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot dead on Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led to the deadly shooting or if investigators have identified a suspect. Police went to Katherwood Drive at around 5:22 p.m. on Saturday to investigate. Officers found a man with gunshot...
Breaking: Missing special needs person from Gwinnett
(Buford, Ga., November 4, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing special-needs adult male last seen in a Buford park. Oleksandr Chernovstan (white male, age 23) was last seen around 5pm at Bogan Park (2723 North Bogan Road, Buford). He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a grey short sleeve shirt with black stripes, and black and white shoes.
2 men shot after argument in Sweet Auburn, police say
ATLANTA - Police responded to the scene of a double shooting on Sunday morning in the area of the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Police said shots were fired after people in a car got into an argument with two pedestrians on Gartrell Street. Police said two men were shot and are...
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
Gunman says armed robbery was a joke, detectives say it was real
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - Deputies are investigating a bizarre armed robbery in Cherokee County. A masked and hooded man walked into the Smoke Stars Vape shop on Sixes Road in Canton Thursday night with a gun drawn. Surveillance video shows him pointing the gun at the clerk demanding specific vape products. Then, oddly, he starts laughing, pulls off his mask, and walks out without taking anything.
DeKalb police fatally shoot man while investigating allegedly stolen car, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police shot and killed a man in Stone Mountain while investigating an alleged car theft. The GBI identified the man as 36-year-old Marando Salmon and no officers were injured. Officials said the DeKalb County Police Department officers went to Autumn...
