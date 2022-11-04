PHOTOS, FULL SHOW VIDEO: ‘Fantasmic!’ Finally Returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios With Moana, Elsa, Better Lighting, Lots of Lasers, and More

Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Scareactor Assaulted By Guest During Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Halloween Horror Nights wrapped up the 2022 season at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 31, but a recent report revealed that a Scareactor was assaulted and injured by a guest. In a video posted to Instagram by user @retrorumpus, a Scareactor is violently tackled by a guest who appears from...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/31/22 (Halloween at Walt Disney World, New Sign Added to Kona Cafe, Princess Pins, & More)
Good morning from a very spooky Magic Kingdom! We’re on our way around the park to see what we can find haunting about!. We started our day at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort where we saw some new props added to the exterior of Kona Cafe. It’s official return is tomorrow, November 1, but it has already soft-opened to the public for walk-ups.
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney Springs 11/2/22 (Star Wars Life Day 2022 Merchandise, World of Disney Holiday Merchandise and Decor Arrives, Holiday Walt Disney World Resort Pins, & More)
Bright suns from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Today we are planning on doing some shopping at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs. We are also going to check out the November cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs. Let’s get started. We didn’t see any new holiday...
New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon to Walt Disney World and Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney announced on Instagram that a new musical popcorn tin (rather than a plastic bucket) will be available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort later this month. The tin is red with green holly and gold...
New Steamboat Willie Mickey Mouse Pandora Charm at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Pandora charm featuring Mickey Mouse from “Steamboat Willie” is available exclusively at Disney Parks. We found it in Legends of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Steamboat Willie Pandora Charm – $90.
New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon, Lamppost Breaks and Falls in Front of Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Seas Pavilion Nursery Reopens, and More: Daily Recap (11/6/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 6, 2022.
New Park Maps Featuring MagicBand+ Arrive at Disneyland Park
With the recent debut of MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort, new park maps have now arrived that showcase the MagicBand+ product experience. One of the inside flaps of the map folds out to reveal details of the MagicBand+ product and experience. The space where MagicBand+ is now listed was previously filled...
UPDATE: Broken Lamppost Restored at Entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
We reported yesterday that a lamppost broke and fell in the way of guests inside the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The incident was reported by Brynn Walter-Schreader on a Facebook group for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. No one was injured, thankfully, from the broken glass or falling post.
NEW ‘World of Color’ MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland
MagicBand+ debuted at Disneyland Resort last month, and today we found a new “World of Color” themed design!. This colorful World of Color band is now available at Disneyland Resort!. The band itself has the World of Color logo on one side, with the Disney California Adventure logo...
Paradise Pier Hotel Transformation Into Pixar Place Continues With More Repainting and Pool Construction
Exterior painting continues at the Paradise Pier Hotel. This is the hotel’s fourth rebranding since it’s opening in 1984. The fun-in-the-sun themed hotel is slowly being painted over with white paint. This side of the hotel has added more paint since our last check-in. Recently, it was announced...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Green Army Men Return to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The Green Army Men have returned to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. They had been absent since the parks closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests could see them march in the Pixar Motorcade. Performances are scheduled daily at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30...
New ‘Star Wars’ Life Day MagicBand+ From Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The “Star Wars” winter holiday Life Day is fast approaching. Among the new Life Day merchandise is a limited release MagicBand+. Limited Release “Star Wars” Life Day MagicBand+ – $54.99. The band...
Festival of Holidays 2022 Pins Arrive at Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Merry Christmas! Hanukkah sameach! Habari gani! Whatever holidays you celebrate this time of year, we can all agree that Disney California Adventure is a pretty great place to gather and enjoy the spirit of the season together. And as part of the annual Festival of Holidays, you can pick up some special pins now at the park to commemorate!
Disney+ Unveils New Trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Original Series “Zootopia+”
This past June, we reported that a new “Zootopia+” series will premiere on Disney+ this fall. Now Disney has released a new trailer for the new series. All six episodes will launch on the streaming service this Wednesday, Nov. 9. According to press notes, “Zootopia+” heads back to...
‘Mele Kalikimaka’ Adventureland Step-In Photo Op Debuts at Magic Kingdom
Another holiday step-in photo op has appeared at Magic Kingdom, this time in Adventureland. The photo-op features the bird hosts of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room in the corners. A Walt Disney World 50th anniversary medallion is on the front. The birds are all sitting on their perches with...
Marvel Kitchen Collection Debuts at Disneyland Resort
Avengers Assemble! An all new Marvel themed kitchen collection was spotted at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney’s California Adventure. These two hot pan holders come as a set. The pot holder is made of silicone. The front features a white background and different Avengers insignias. A sky blue borders the hexagon shape.
Kylo Ren and First Order Mini Show Returns to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The mini show (less than five minutes) featuring Kylo Ren and the First Order has returned to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This show takes place on the stage in front of Kylo Ren’s Upsilon command shuttle. It begins with a speech by a...
Disneyland & Walt Disney World Cast Members Receive Access to Complimentary Disney PhotoPass Lenses Over Holiday Season
This holiday season, Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, as well as retirees, will receive complimentary access to Disney PhotoPass Lenses, a relatively new feature on the My Disney Experience app. The feature is available through mobile devices. Complimentary access will be available now through...
Work Continues on the TRON Lightcycle Run Pathways in Tomorrowland
We recently took a ride on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover to what’s been happening over at the TRON Lightcycle Run attraction. On our last trip, we saw workers putting a yellow protective wrap around these curving barriers. It appears it was a type of vapor barrier used to protect the concrete slab from moisture intrusion. That wrap now appears to be covered with a fresh layer of concrete.
Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. At this time, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall between this Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
