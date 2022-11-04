Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
Suspect wanted on capital murder charge arrested for carjacking, 2 others arrested
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Clara police investigators released information Friday afternoon about the arrest of three carjacking suspects dating back to late September. One of the three suspects is a 21-year-old Alabama man, who was wanted in that state on a capital murder warrant. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26 […]
benitolink.com
HPD investigating a reported shooting
Police announced they are investigating a reported shooting on Nov. 5 on the 1100 block of Sunnyslope Road. Police said at 7:29 p.m. officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting and learned a victim had been dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. “The hospital was put in ‘lockdown’...
KSBW.com
Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
KSBW.com
Cal Fire firefighter dies in crash in San Benito County
KING CITY, Calif. — A Cal Fire firefighter died in a crash in San Benito County, the sheriff's office reported on Monday. Kaci Adams was a 24-year-old firefighter serving with Cal Fire BEU - covering San Benito and Monterey county - when he died in a crash in a rural part of San Benito County on Sunday.
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
Investigators say car buried in Atherton backyard was insurance fraud scheme
ATHERTON -- A car was buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said Thursday.The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers.Crews excavated the vehicle and police said no human remains were found after cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar were used to examine the scene.Investigators said they determined the Mercedes was buried for insurance fraud purposes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.The car was reported stolen in nearby Palo Alto in September 1992. Its owner, Johnny Bocktune Lew, had owned the home where the Mercedes was found.He was accused in 1999 of hiring people to sink a yacht worth $1.2 million to cash in on the insurance, according to the Chronicle.Lew, who is dead, had also served jail time for murder and attempted murder in Los Angeles County decades ago.
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a Salinas man was sentenced for forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14-year-old. On Nov. 2, Jorge Ramirez Cruz, 34, was found guilty and sentenced to spend 15 years in state prison, said Pacioni. Cruz will have to register as a The post Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years appeared first on KION546.
Woman arrested in San Jose hit-and-run involving elderly woman, toddler
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman has been arrested after confessing to police that she was involved in a hit-and-run incident with an elderly woman and a toddler, according to the San Jose Police Department. In the early evening of Oct. 25, officers were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle […]
One dead in single vehicle crash in King City
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey that a male victim has died in a single vehicle crash that occurred on Lewis Creek Road and southbound Highway 25 on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the scene at 10:50 a.m. when they saw a grey Nissan Versa crash through a barbed wire fence. The male driver was The post One dead in single vehicle crash in King City appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas police make arrest in the 2021 Clark Street homicide
SALINAS, Calif. — -Video from previous broadcast. The Salinas Police Department reported the arrest of Jesus Hernandez Tejeda, 35, for the murder of Christopher Shaun Conner, 43, who was shot in December of 2021. According to SPD, Conner crashed his truck into a wall on the intersection of Clark...
Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they need help locating a suspect who fired at a home during an argument on the 1500 block of Valley View Road. This incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced nearby schools and nearby businesses to go into lockdowns out of caution. Police say nobody was hurt during the The post Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns appeared first on KION546.
3 suspects arrested in Tuesday’s parking lot shooting in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Salinas report they have arrested three men suspected to be involved in the shooting Tuesday that put one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Main Street, where they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
In Silicon Valley life after prison is a complex path
Joseph Vejar didn’t believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting good news. “I was waiting for... The post In Silicon Valley life after prison is a complex path appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Cruz County Jail inmate dies; investigation underway
An inmate at the Santa Cruz County Jail died at 8:16 on Tuesday morning. Sheriff's office detectives are investigating the incident.
KMPH.com
Man reported missing from Los Banos found dead in canal
LOS BANOS, Calif. — A search has come to an end for a missing Los Banos man, last seen in August. 20-year-old Santana Rosales was found dead in the Delta Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos. According to CHP, a Honda Accord was found in the canal on...
KSBW.com
Recently released man on parole arrested for a stabbing in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville Police reported a man who was released on parole and is now facing felony charges following a stabbing that happened on 2nd Street in Watsonville. Police say that they responded to a 37-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck with a knife in the...
Press Banner
Suspect Arrested Following Spate Of Break-ins Throughout Scotts Valley
Police say they believe a man arrested by Fremont police is responsible for a number of break-ins at Scotts Valley small businesses. Eight local restaurants were hit in recent weeks—on top of other establishments further afield—according to the Scotts Valley Police Department. “After we had a couple over...
Arrests made in separate Morgan Hill murders
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio. Duran murder Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving […]
Comments / 0