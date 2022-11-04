LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big second half fuels the University of Louisville to a 34-10 victory over James Madison. The Cards were coming off the biggest win of the Scott Satterfield era last week over Wake Forest as they looked to extend their win streak to four straight as they hosted James Madison. The Cards rocking the gray uniforms on Saturday night. First quarter, UofL trailing 3-0 when Malik Cunningham hits Trinity grad, Isaac Martin who makes the juggling catch for the score. This game was tied at 10 at the half.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO