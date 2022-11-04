Read full article on original website
COME ON MANNN!!!
5d ago
lol Biden will make things worst for Levin cuz Joe will probably think he's in Delaware or Florida and tell voters to not vote for De Santos or Trump 😂
Matthew McKemy
5d ago
Mr Levin, you have apolitical problem and your solution is Joe Biden for the fix? Given Joes approval numbers, your judgement is severely impaired. You cannot continue to represent our district.
McCann takes early lead in race for Chula Vista mayor
City Councilmember John McCann has built an early lead in the Chula Vista mayoral race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.
kusi.com
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
kusi.com
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wins reelection in District 5
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond has easily won reelection to represent District 5. Desmond defeated far-left candidate Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. As of Wednesday morning, Desmond has received 62% of the vote. Supervisor Desmond led the effort against the failed lockdown policies we experienced throughout the COVID-19...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION
November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
NBC San Diego
Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8
Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
California mayor’s race could determine its ‘welcoming city’ status for migrants
On Tuesday, the city of Chula Vista is electing a new mayor who could overhaul the city's current "welcoming city" status when it comes to migrants.
kusi.com
Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
NBC San Diego
Decision 2022: San Diego County Midterm Election Races That Are ThisClose
As is the case every Election Day, there are always a series of races that won't be decided for a while; in some cases, till the last vote is counted. Sometimes they're ballot measures, sometimes they're mayoral races, sometimes it's the Electoral College. And, well, sometimes, it's Julian's Canebrake County...
Voiceof San Diego
Voices of the Voters: Toss-Up Races in North County are Top of Mind for Voters
In North County, a congressional race, a state senate race and a local mayoral race could lead to significant political shifts. I visited voting centers in Oceanside, Carlsbad and Escondido to hear from residents about the races and issues they’re paying attention to most. Homelessness and housing affordability were common priorities among voters, though people’s favored candidates were consistently split down the middle.
San Diego County Sheriff Live Election Results | Martinez takes early lead over Hemmerling
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters will decide who will become the next person to lead the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The race is between Undersheriff and 30-year veteran of the department, Kelly Martinez, former Assistant City Attorney, and one-time police officer John Hemmerling. The race comes...
KPBS
How San Diego's political map shifted from red to blue and what comes next
Take a look at a San Diego County voter registration map and you'll see a county that has become quite a bit more blue over the past two decades. Then talk to some voters who’ve left the Republican Party and they'll have no problem telling you why. For Mountain...
kusi.com
Votes nearly 50/50 on Measure B Trash Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo today, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results
SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County voted for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.
KPBS
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party
Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
kusi.com
Mayor Rebecca Jones has brought infrastructure and vitality to San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is Nov. 8. The final decisions made by San Diegans leading up to Election Day could impact San Diego for decades to come. The Mayoral Campaign of San Marcos features Rebecca Jones, longtime representative of the area, running for re-election. She has accomplished...
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
kusi.com
Three incumbents fight to retain council seats while District 6 remains a tossup
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats Tuesday, while two candidates will vie for an open seat in the District 6 race. In District 2, incumbent Jen Campbell will face dentist/professor Linda Lukacs. They outpaced former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana...
San Diego Measure C Election Results | Remove Midway height limit
SAN DIEGO — Those living in the city of San Diego voted on Measure C in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the Midway District should be excluded from the current 30-foot height limit on buildings in the coastal zone. Measure C Live Election Results. A...
