Mattress Mack Wins Record-Breaking $75M After Astros Win 2022 World Series

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale just won a fortune because of the title win. The Houston mattress and furniture businessman is now the biggest winner in sports gambling history...
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering 2022-23 Free Agency

The 2022 MLB season is officially complete, and the Houston Astros are World Series champions after knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The focus now shifts to the offseason, and with that it's time for an updated version of our MLB power rankings to set the stage for what's to come this winter.
Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Traded During Offseason, Will Start 2023 with Angels, Per GM

In his five MLB seasons, Shohei Ohtani's individual success has not been matched by team success, causing many to question his future with the Los Angeles Angels. However, the 2021 American League MVP won't be going anywhere this offseason. Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Monday that the...
Anthony Rizzo Declines $16M Yankees Contract Option for 2023, Becomes Free Agent

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will enter free agency after declining his $16 million player option for the 2023 season, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The 33-year-old posted a career-high-tying 32 home runs, 75 RBI and a .224 average during the 2022 season. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time All-Star helped propel the Yanks to the 2022 American League Championship Series.
What We Learned From the 2022 MLB Season

It seems like not too long ago, baseball fans were worried about when exactly players and team owners would agree to continue playing the game. The three-month lockout delayed Opening Day by a week. Once the games got going, it was like it had never left. So much happened this year, including rule changes and all of the major moves made in the previous offseason, many of which were either rushed to get done before or after the lockout.
BBWAA Awards 2022: Full List of Finalists Announced and Reaction

A new world champion was crowned last Saturday, and soon it will be time to celebrate the top individual stars from the 2022 MLB season. With the balloting complete, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Monday the finalists for its year-end awards. American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the...

