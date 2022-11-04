Read full article on original website
Mattress Mack Wins Record-Breaking $75M After Astros Win 2022 World Series
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale just won a fortune because of the title win. The Houston mattress and furniture businessman is now the biggest winner in sports gambling history...
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering 2022-23 Free Agency
The 2022 MLB season is officially complete, and the Houston Astros are World Series champions after knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The focus now shifts to the offseason, and with that it's time for an updated version of our MLB power rankings to set the stage for what's to come this winter.
Edwin Díaz, Mets Reportedly Agree to Record 5-year, $102M Contract in MLB Free Agency
Star reliever Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $102 million contract to keep him in Flushing, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted the deal contains both an opt-out and a sixth-year option:. Star closer Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets are...
Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Traded During Offseason, Will Start 2023 with Angels, Per GM
In his five MLB seasons, Shohei Ohtani's individual success has not been matched by team success, causing many to question his future with the Los Angeles Angels. However, the 2021 American League MVP won't be going anywhere this offseason. Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Monday that the...
Anthony Rizzo Declines $16M Yankees Contract Option for 2023, Becomes Free Agent
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will enter free agency after declining his $16 million player option for the 2023 season, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The 33-year-old posted a career-high-tying 32 home runs, 75 RBI and a .224 average during the 2022 season. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time All-Star helped propel the Yanks to the 2022 American League Championship Series.
What We Learned From the 2022 MLB Season
It seems like not too long ago, baseball fans were worried about when exactly players and team owners would agree to continue playing the game. The three-month lockout delayed Opening Day by a week. Once the games got going, it was like it had never left. So much happened this year, including rule changes and all of the major moves made in the previous offseason, many of which were either rushed to get done before or after the lockout.
Barry Bonds Congratulates Dusty Baker on Winning 1st World Series with Astros
MLB home run king Barry Bonds congratulated Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker after his team won the World Series with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday to cap a 4-2 series win. Baker played in the major leagues from 1968-1986, and he won one World Series in...
Man Arrested for Throwing Beer Can at Sen. Ted Cruz at Astros' World Series Parade
The Houston Police Department announced on Monday that a man was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly throwing and striking Sen. Ted Cruz with a beer can during the Astros World Series Parade. Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces...
BBWAA Awards 2022: Full List of Finalists Announced and Reaction
A new world champion was crowned last Saturday, and soon it will be time to celebrate the top individual stars from the 2022 MLB season. With the balloting complete, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Monday the finalists for its year-end awards. American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the...
Braves Must Keep Tabs on Trea Turner Following Latest Dansby Swanson MLB Rumors
As the Atlanta Braves watch the 2022 World Series unfold without them, they're planning to regroup and reload in the offseason. Atlanta won 101 games during the regular season but was ousted in the divisional round by the eventual NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. High on the Braves' to-do list is...
Where Do Astros Rank Among Greatest MLB World Series Winners in Last 20 Years?
The Houston Astros are your 2022 World Series champions, putting a bow on an impressive 106-win season with a dominant run through the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies to claim their second championship in five years. They now hold the trophy for best MLB team in 2022,...
