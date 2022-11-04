Read full article on original website
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
A cooler than normal winter is forecast for a dozen states amid rising energy costs
A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.
A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico
An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
Massive storm to target central US with blizzard conditions, high winds and severe weather
As cold air and surging warmth collide, a whopper of a storm system will unleash a variety of travel-disrupting weather impacts such as heavy snow, severe weather and winds up to 90 mph across the nation’s midsection. A substantial flip-flop in the weather pattern will allow a major storm...
natureworldnews.com
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest
A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
The Official US Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Split The Country
Officials just dropped their predictions for the U.S. winter forecast, and it’s shaping up to be another 2022-2023 season dominated by La Niña and two dramatic types of weather. But what does that mean?. Americans in the South can expect a warmer, drier winter season that’s likely to...
Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US
A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says beating US inflation might require a 6% interest rate - and a severe recession is looming
The Fed might have to raise interest rates above 6% to squash inflation, Kenneth Rogoff said. The Harvard economist warned there's a sizeable risk of a severe US recession. Rogoff noted economic weakness in Europe, China, and Japan could weigh on US growth. Conquering red-hot inflation could require lifting US...
natureworldnews.com
Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather
The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
NBC News
U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea
The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
natureworldnews.com
What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States
The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
The super-charged dollar just saw its steepest drop in over 2 years as rumors swirl about China's reopening
The US dollar index weakened about 1.3% on Friday as rumors about a China reopening circulated. In 2022, the US Dollar Index has climbed roughly 16% as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy. Should China ease its zero-COVID policies, its economy and energy demand would see a sharp rebound. The...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
This holiday season could be 'the last hurrah' for consumer spending before economic slowdown
One reason inflation has held its grip on the U.S. economy is that American consumers continue to spend, seemingly undeterred by the price increases, which has in fact helped to fuel them. But how much longer will all that spending last?. The combined impact of federal relief during the earliest...
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire
Officials are investigating the possibility that a meteorite seen in the California sky may have ignited a house fire. KCRA's Michelle Bandur reports.Nov. 7, 2022.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
NBC News
