AccuWeather

A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
natureworldnews.com

First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
Fortune

China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’

An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
AccuWeather

Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US

A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
NBC News

U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea

The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
natureworldnews.com

What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States

The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
NBC News

NBC News

