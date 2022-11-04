Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Police: Colorado man was under influence of drugs during carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man told police he was under the influence of drugs during a Friday morning crime spree that included two carjackings and several crashes in Salt Lake and Summit counties, court documents state. John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, was...
'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire
Officials are investigating the possibility that a meteorite seen in the California sky may have ignited a house fire. KCRA's Michelle Bandur reports.Nov. 7, 2022.
Utah AG and nationwide task force going after 2 alleged illegal robocallers
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said his office and the national task force it belongs to are investigating a pair of alleged illegal robocallers for scamming callers.
KTAR.com
Idaho man gets 3.5 years in prison for smuggling ammunition through Arizona-Mexico broder
PHOENIX — A 45-year-old Idaho man was sentenced last week to three and a half years in prison for smuggling ammunition into Mexico through the Arizona-Mexico border, authorities said. Adrian Guadalupe Valdez will serve 42 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the country, Attorney...
Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined over the objection of two justices to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to a 12-person jury, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
Gephardt Daily
New director for POST, Utah agency that trains and regulates police
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson has appointed Wasatch County Sheriff Jared W. Rigby as the new director of Utah’s POST, for Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the Police Academy. “We are delighted to...
ksl.com
Utah RSV cases 'increasing rapidly,' doctor says; preventative measures encouraged
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah doctors are bracing for a bad RSV season and Dr. Andrew Pavia says the respiratory syncytial virus is "here and increasing rapidly." The RSV outbreak is coming earlier than usual this year and is reaching record-setting levels in some hospitals around the country, according to Pavia, who specializes in infectious diseases at University of Utah Health and Primary Children's Hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
Huge catalytic converter bust leads to 21 arrests; spans nine states, including MN
ST PAUL, Minn. — Homeland Security Investigations announced a major catalytic converter bust this week, with law enforcement activity spanning at least nine states — including Minnesota — and resulting in the arrest of 21 people. None of the 21 defendants lived in Minnesota. However, according to...
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City, shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
Tributes pour in for Aaron Carter after teen icon found dead at 34
Tributes are pouring in for Aaron Carter after the teen icon was found dead in his California home on Saturday at the age of 34. Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter also paid tribute to his younger brother during a concert in London over the weekend. Nov. 7, 2022.
Oregon votes on stricter gun laws, the only ballot measure nationwide that addresses gun violence
Oregon voters will determine Tuesday whether to pass stricter gun laws — the only ballot measure nationwide that addresses gun violence. The gun-control initiative, which critics say is the nation’s “most extreme,” requires people to obtain permits and complete safety training to acquire a firearm. It also bans high-capacity magazines and calls for State Police to create and maintain a searchable database of gun ownership.
Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend and 3 of her family members
Authorities say 23-year-old Shavell Jones shot and killed his girlfriend and three of her family members, including a 4-year-old child, before shooting himself. Police say if Jones survives, he will be charged in the killings. WESH's Gail Paschall-Brown reports.Nov. 5, 2022.
Missing out-of-state hunter found dead in Colorado
A 64-year-old hunter from California was found dead on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry, according a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office and San Miguel County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Dry Creek Basin area...
Five people found dead inside Maryland house
Officials say five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home after officers responded to a report of a shooting. WRC reports.Nov. 5, 2022.
‘Flaming basketball’ that fell from the sky may have been a meteor that destroyed a California home
A possible meteor caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have been responsible for destroying a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs on Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles...
Happy Hallow-Racists! Utah Teens In Blackface Inmate Costumes Spark Investigations By Police & School District
We told you it was coming… By now, many of you have seen the viral video that shows a group of Utah Caucasians dressed up in their Hallow-racist Halloween costumes at Walmart. It’s as if every year, we have to tell white people it’s called “Halloween,” not “I’m Blackface and I’m Proud Day.” Meanwhile, […]
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
KRGV
2023 trial date set for woman accused in McAllen crash that killed Louisiana National Guardsman
A trial date has been set for a Georgia woman accused of causing a McAllen crash that killed an off-duty Louisiana National Guardsman last year. Bianca Farmer was indicted on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in July. Farmer is accused of crashing into a utility pole when driving under the influence on Sept. 5, 2021, according to the indictment against her.
Workers worry Utah’s new billion dollar prison isn’t safe
In August, an officer with the Utah Department of Corrections emailed an alert to state legislators.
