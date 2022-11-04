ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Related
NBC News

Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined over the objection of two justices to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to a 12-person jury, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
ARIZONA STATE
Gephardt Daily

New director for POST, Utah agency that trains and regulates police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson has appointed Wasatch County Sheriff Jared W. Rigby as the new director of Utah’s POST, for Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the Police Academy. “We are delighted to...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah RSV cases 'increasing rapidly,' doctor says; preventative measures encouraged

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah doctors are bracing for a bad RSV season and Dr. Andrew Pavia says the respiratory syncytial virus is "here and increasing rapidly." The RSV outbreak is coming earlier than usual this year and is reaching record-setting levels in some hospitals around the country, according to Pavia, who specializes in infectious diseases at University of Utah Health and Primary Children's Hospital.
UTAH STATE
fox10phoenix.com

New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
SELIGMAN, AZ
NBC News

Oregon votes on stricter gun laws, the only ballot measure nationwide that addresses gun violence

Oregon voters will determine Tuesday whether to pass stricter gun laws — the only ballot measure nationwide that addresses gun violence. The gun-control initiative, which critics say is the nation’s “most extreme,” requires people to obtain permits and complete safety training to acquire a firearm. It also bans high-capacity magazines and calls for State Police to create and maintain a searchable database of gun ownership.
OREGON STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
KRGV

2023 trial date set for woman accused in McAllen crash that killed Louisiana National Guardsman

A trial date has been set for a Georgia woman accused of causing a McAllen crash that killed an off-duty Louisiana National Guardsman last year. Bianca Farmer was indicted on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in July. Farmer is accused of crashing into a utility pole when driving under the influence on Sept. 5, 2021, according to the indictment against her.
MCALLEN, TX
