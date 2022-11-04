Princeton falls to DeLaSalle at State

Advancing to the first Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA in history for the Princeton boys soccer, the run came to an end on Oct. 26, falling to DeLaSalle in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA State Quarterfinals by a 2-1 score.

Despite the loss, Tigers coach Jason Senne could not have asked more from the Princeton boys.

“These boys played phenomenal. You can’t fault their effort,” said Senne.

The game was held at the neutral site of Monticello High School.

The Islanders, seeded second in the eight-team bracket of the tournament, controlled a majority of the possession in the first half but was unable to solve the stout Princeton defense as the game headed to halftime scoreless.

“Defensively, I thought we played really well,” said Senne.

Returning from the break, the Tigers again held DeLaSalle scoreless, thanks to several strong saves by Princeton goalkeeper Ben Kelzer, while mixing in some more chances offensively.

“Our goalie played great back there, he saved us multiple times,” said senior defensemen Preston Senne as Kelzer picked up 11 saves on the night for the Tigers.

Those opportunities for the Tigers paid off as Payton Dokken broke the scoreless tie, sneaking a shot past the Islanders goalie just inside the corner of the net to give upset-minded Princeton the 1-0 lead with under 20 minutes to go in the contest.

“It was a team goal. Getting in their end by the team’s passing and it was a great feed,” said Dokken on the goal with Gavin Ogilvy picking up the assist. “We knew their goalie had been struggling so I just had to put it on frame and you never know.”

However, the Islanders came roaring back. DeLasalle netted the game-tying goal with 12:35 left in the contest. Minutes later, a foul deep in the Tigers end allowed a free-kick by the Islanders with DeLaSalle capitalizing on the chance to take the 2-1 lead with 4:16 remaining.

From there, the Islanders slowed down their pace of play to run clock, holding on to advance to the State Semifinals, sending Princeton home once the clock hit zero. DeLaSalle next played Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Nov. 1, with a berth to the state championship on the line.

The loss ended the season for the Tigers at 12-7-1, moving to 1-6 when allowing more than two goals on the season.

Seeing the run end to the Islanders in the state quarterfinals, the team is still proud of what they accomplished, said Preston Senne.

“We earned it, worked hard and we got there.”

While the berth was the first in school history, Kelzer believes there may be more in store for the Tigers program in the near future.

“I can’t wait to see our teammates continue this success and make it this far again and maybe even further,” he said.

As the offseason begins for Princeton, the team will need to replace 10 seniors from the state tournament team roster in Dokken, Kelzer, Senne, Reese Strube, Timmy Donnay, Graham Peterson, Rylan Danielson, Lukas Abrahamson, James Kohl and Nathan Meixell.